Unseen Footage of Amy Winehouse Unveiled in a New Video for 'Tears Dry on Their Own' — Watch

A new version of the music video for the hit single off her album 'Back to Black' has been released before a biopic about the late singer arrives in theaters

Amy Winehouse fans are being treated to never-before-seen footage of the late superstar.

On Wednesday, April 10, a new version of the music video for Winehouse's 2006 hit "Tears Dry on Their Own" was released, featuring previously unseen footage of the singer, who tragically died at age 27 in 2011.

According to the description of the lyric video on YouTube, the visual was "created from previously unseen rushes from the original official music video," which was released in August 2007 and directed by famed photographer/filmmaker David LaChapelle.

Phillip Massey/FilmMagic Amy Winehouse performing at The Ambassador in Dublin, Ireland on March 2, 2007

The lyric video follows the same format of the original clip, seeing the "Back to Black" singer as she's posted up in a motel room before taking to the sunny yet seedy streets of Los Angeles for a stroll while reflecting on a former lover.

Throughout the video, there's a handful of sweet, candid shots of the six-time Grammy winner, in addition to more choreographed moments of her lip-syncing.

New moments in the visual include shots of her giggling and sticking her tongue out while kneeling on the motel room bed, adjusting her iconic beehive hairdo and coyly smiling and interacting with a man who's trying to get her attention on the street, in addition to other clips of b-roll.

JMEnternational/Redferns Amy Winehouse at the BRIT Awards in London in February 2007

It's not the first time previously unreleased footage of the "Valerie" singer has dropped.

Earlier this year in January to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her debut album Frank, an updated version of the video for her 2004 classic "In My Bed" was released.

The visual, which is primarily a performance video of Winehouse and her band, featured a handful of candid shots of the songstress waiting in between takes. There were also heartwarming moments of her dancing on a bed and vulnerable close-ups.

"Tears Dry on Their Own" was the fourth single off Winehouse's smash hit 2006 album Back to Black, which also featured songs like "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good" and the title track, among others.

Back to Black marked the singer-songwriter's second and final studio album. While Whilehouse skyrocketed to success after her sophomore LP's release in 2007, she was also dealing with addiction issues at the time and died from accidental alcohol poisoning four years later in 2011.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Amy Winehouse performing at Riverside Studios in London for the 50th Grammy Awards in February 2008

The new "Tears Dry on Their Own" video comes as a biopic about the "Love Is a Losing Game" singer, titled Back to Black, is released.

The film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela as the legendary vocalist debuts in cinemas in the U.K. on Friday, April 12 and will arrive in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, May 17.

According to an official synopsis, Back to Black is described as "extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame."

"Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics," the synopsis continues, "the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time."

At the U.K. premiere for the film, PEOPLE spoke to Abela, 27, about how "excited" she is for audiences to see the film and what it was like portraying the late icon.

The Industry star shared that she learned "so much" about Winehouse while working on the film, but what stood out most was "just how singular of an artist she was, how authentic, you know, as a songwriter, one of the most incredible poets."

