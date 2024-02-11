The unseen work behind Arsenal’s set-piece mastery

Gabriel heads home a Declan Rice free-kick after Arsenal sparked confusion in the West Ham penalty area - Action Images/Paul Childs

A few seconds before Arsenal scored their first goal in their humiliation of West Ham United, Nicolas Jover was given a polite warning by the fourth official. Arsenal’s set-piece coach was on the very edge of the technical area, directing his players and orchestrating the corner from the sidelines, and he was quietly advised to make sure that he did not stray too far.

Jover is often in that position, as close to the action as possible, but only at set-pieces. The corners and free-kicks are his domain, and the Frenchman seems to live those moments almost as intensely as the players on the pitch.

Jover’s levels of passion, evidently, are matched by his levels of expertise. Arsenal’s coach has a genuine claim to being the Premier League’s leading specialist in the ever-developing area of set-pieces, especially when it comes to attacking the opposition goal.

Arsenal’s two set-piece goals at the London Stadium took them to 16 in the Premier League this season. No other team has scored more than 13, and only Everton have scored more than 11. It has become a useful weapon in Arteta’s arsenal, and this was another game that demonstrated the physical and aerial power of his players.

That first goal, nodded in by William Saliba at the back post, looked remarkably simple on first viewing. But a closer look shows how West Ham’s defenders were flummoxed by the movement and craftiness on show from the opposition.

William Saliba scores Arsenal's first from another dead-ball delivery, having created space for himself with clever movement - Rob Newell/Getty Images

At the moment of Declan Rice’s inswinging delivery, a number of different things happened at once. First, Ben White shuffled into the path of Alphonse Areola, the West Ham goalkeeper. White proceeded to back into Areola, bumping the goalkeeper at the exact moment he would have hoped to jump for the ball. Areola, one the league’s most athletic goalkeepers, was immediately neutralised.

A few yards behind them, Jakub Kiwior played his own role. Arsenal’s left-back did not even attempt to challenge for the ball, even though it swirled close to his head. Instead, he held tightly on to West Ham’s commanding centre-back, Nayef Aguerd. Much like Areola, Aguerd was removed from the situation.

Into the space behind Aguerd moved Saliba, who towered over everyone else as Rice’s delivery flew in his direction. At the point of contact, Saliba was only two yards away from goal. Such was Arsenal’s dominance of the situation, Kai Havertz was also free behind Saliba. If the Frenchman did not score, Havertz surely would have.

Little more than 10 minutes later, Arsenal did it again. Again it was Rice who produced the delivery, and again it was a centre-back who did the damage to West Ham. Much like Saliba’s goal, Gabriel’s effort had the look and feel of a move from Jover’s playbook.

It started with four Arsenal players — Havertz, Gabriel, White and Kiwior — standing in offside positions behind West Ham’s defensive line. When Rice began his run-up on the left wing, these four players all surged towards opponents, creating collisions all over the penalty area.

Those starting positions meant that Arsenal’s players remained goal-side of their opponents. Crucially, they were also able to stay onside. As with Saliba, Gabriel made contact with the ball from within the six-yard box. Areola simply had no time to react, although on this occasion it might be argued that he should have come to claim the cross.

Nicolas Jover, the Arsenal set-piece coach, has often been seen delivering instructions on the sidelines this season - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

For so much of the past 15 years, Arsenal have been regarded as soft on set-pieces. These days, with such a physically imposing squad, they are powerful and dangerous. Gabriel has now scored 15 goals in all competitions since he joined the club in September 2020 — no other Premier League defender has scored more than 11 in that time.

Saliba, too, is a player who causes huge problems in the air. Arteta’s view is that the Frenchman should score more goals, given his size, and this was a step in the right direction in that regard. Havertz is also a giant, standing at 6ft 4in, who should probably have more headed goals to his name this season.

All of these players are weapons for Jover, formerly of Brentford and Manchester City, to utilise. Clearly, he has found a way of doing so — and his work on the training ground could be crucial to determining the success of Arsenal’s title challenge.