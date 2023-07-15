Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s most unlikely champion ever – and she has the roof to thank

Marketa Vondrousova looks skywards after winning the women's singles title - Frey/TPN

By Simon Briggs, Tennis Correspondent, at Wimbledon

It was a perfect storm for Marketa Vondrousova, in more ways than one. The yellow weather warning from the Met Office persuaded the All England Club to close the Centre Court roof – paving the way for the most unlikely Wimbledon champion ever crowned.

Her defeated opponent Ons Jabeur was philosophical about the AELTC’s decision, even though Wimbledon normally claims that it tries to be an outdoor tournament wherever possible. But both women acknowledged that the conditions played a part. “I was really happy they closed the roof,” said Vondrousova, “because it’s very different than in the windy weather.”

Indoor grass is the most niche surface in tennis. Vondrousova had never encountered it until the deciding set of Tuesday’s quarter-final, when the rain saved her from a desperate position. Suddenly insulated from the elements, Vondrousova surged back and defeated Jessica Pegula. Then she eliminated Elina Svitolina and Jabeur, both in the same hermetically sealed environment.

Vondrousova (left) takes on Ons Jabeur under the Centre Court roof - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“The roof can help you with serve,” said Vondrousova, who won her only previous tour title indoors. “I think you just have to focus on the game, not on the wind, not even on the sun. I think that’s a good thing. I’m used to playing indoors.

“We practice in Prague in winter indoors. I always play good indoors. I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe that’s going to help me.’”

No previous winner has been a longer shot than Vondrousova’s 250-1 on the first day of the tournament. And no one has ever conquered Wimbledon with such a feeble grass-court pedigree: just four victories on this surface at the beginning of the fortnight.

At 24, she was just one of many unconsidered players on the starting line, having missed much of last season because of double wrist surgery.

Marketa's magical moment 🏆



Marketa Vondrousova becomes the third Czech woman to win the ladies' singles title, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AAHThI1ZYn — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

No former winner has been a longer shot than Vondrousova’s 250-1 on the first day of the tournament - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Neither of these two finalists is much of a power merchant. Instead, they both rely on touch and feel – and sometimes on reflecting their opponent’s pace back against them. In her previous three matches, Jabeur had done that to brilliant effect, picking off a series of giants in Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Had she been given the choice, she would probably have preferred another blaster – Madison Keys, say – as her foil in the final. What she didn’t want is an arch-discombobulator like Vondrousova: a woman who confuses, frustrates and generally instils cramps of the brain.

“Marketa just put the ball in, slices a lot,” said Jabeur, through the stuffy nose that betrayed a tearful hour or so. “I believe that it was completely different match from the last three that I had. So maybe adapting to her rhythm was very difficult for me. Plus the pressure and the stress of the final.”

Story continues

Jabeur struggled under the pressure - Reuters/Toby Melville

Perhaps it was a bad omen when Jabeur went out for her morning warm-up wearing black shorts and T-shirt, and had to be sent back to the locker-room to change. The fact that she made it that far felt like a barometer of the anxiety levels within her camp: surely someone should have spotted this essential, almost existential error?

“I completely forgot the white rules,” said Jabeur. “I was warming up on Centre Court [a couple of hours ahead of the final]. Yeah, I don’t know, it was just an honest mistake.”

No one can say that Vondrousova did not earn this title. Coming in as the world No 42 – and the Czech No 7 – she beat five seeded players on the way to the title. Admittedly, her style is not hugely spectacular. According to IBM’s data-set, her tally of 10 winners in the final is the lowest for a champion, after Angelique Kerber’s 11 against Serena Williams in 2018. But there is a high tennis IQ at work behind the impassive exterior.

Vondrousova has played big matches in the past, including the French Open final of 2019 and the Olympic final of 2021, without finding her best. She revealed after the match that her mother had said to her: “I don’t want to be second all the time.”

Vondrousova started this grass court season with a 2-10 record on the surface - AP/Alastair Grant

The difference this time was that she managed to play without expectations, taking advantage of her status as the underdog, and simply trying to enjoy the experience.

“My coach told me after the final, ‘I couldn’t believe how calm you are,’” she said. “I think that was the main key to this title: that I just kept believing and kept calm when she broke me for love-two. I was just talking to myself, ‘Just stay focused and keep it together.’”

Her husband Stepan had finally arrived in London in time to watch her crowning moment, having advised her on the phone during her rain-break against Pegula. He had also spent the fortnight looking after their pet cat Frankie, who is now going to receive some “good fish” – in Vondrousova’s words – as a reward.

“It’s our first anniversary tomorrow,” she said of Stepan. “I saw him after, and he cried a lot. I think that’s the first emotion I saw him over the eight years. I think he cried on the wedding day also, but that was it.”

Finally, we cannot complete a report on Vondrousova without mentioning her body art, because she resembles the Marx Brothers character Lydia the Tattoed Lady. “We talked before the tournament, and my coach said, ‘Yeah, so if you win a grand slam, then I’ll do it [get a tattoo].’ This is happening. Maybe we’ll get the same one.”

05:00 PM BST

The first unseeded Wimbledon women’s singles champion

Marketa Vondrousova poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish on the champions balcony after defeating Ons Jabeur - Getty Images/Robert Prange

04:47 PM BST

Wimbledon women's singles champions since 2000

2023 Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4

2022 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) beat Jabeur (Tunisia) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

2021 Ash Barty (Australia) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3

2020 Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-2, 6-2

2018 Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3, 6-3

2017 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-5, 6-0

2016 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Kerber (Germany) 7-5, 6-3

Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber in 2016 - PA/Steve Paston

2015 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Muguruza (Spain) 6-4, 6-4

2014 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3, 6-0

2013 Marion Bartoli (France) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1, 6-4

2012 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

2011 Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3, 6-4

2010 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-3, 6-2

2009 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(3), 6-2

2008 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 7-5, 6-4

2007 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Bartoli (France) 6-4, 6-1

Venus Williams beat Marion Bartoli in 2007 - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

2006 Amelie Mauresmo (France) beat Justine Henin (Belgium) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

2005 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Lindsay Davenport (U.S.) 4-6, 7-6(4), 9-7

2004 Sharapova (Russia) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-1, 6-4

2003 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

2002 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(4), 6-3

2001 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Henin (Belgium) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0

2000 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Davenport (U.S.) 6-3, 7-6(3)

04:35 PM BST

A new name on the Wimbledon board

04:25 PM BST

Tennis legends react

Billie Jean King:

It’s unbelievable. It was so emotional to watch that match from the Royal Box today. Ons had two-love 40-love in the first set, but she just didn’t have it.

Tracy Austin said:

This is just a life changing moment. As a little girl you want to win a major, and Vondrousova has just won Wimbledon.

Marketa Vondrousova, right, embraces Ons Jabeur after beating her to win the final of the women's singles - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

04:18 PM BST

WTA player reaction

Marketaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🤩🏆

What a comeback after some complicated years 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



Congrats to wimbledon a great tournament ! @Wimbledon #WIMBLEDON — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) July 15, 2023

Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼☺️ — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023

Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory 🇨🇿



And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure 🤗 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 15, 2023

Shattered for Ons… but what a come back for Marketa from all her injuries! Congrats Marketa!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) July 15, 2023

04:12 PM BST

Some good stats

Since they showed her husband and discussed their anniversary tomorrow, here’s an odd stat:



Marketa Vondrousova is the first married #Wimbledon women’s singles champion since Chris Evert Lloyd in 1981. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 15, 2023

5 - Marketa Vondrousova is the fifth left-handed player to win the Ladies' Singles title at Wimbledon in the Open Era, after Ann Jones, Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber. Lefty.#Wimbedon | @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/vF2Nn0s1IX — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 15, 2023

04:08 PM BST

Watch: Vondrousova raises trophy in front of Wimbledon spectators

As is customary for the champion, Vondrousova leaves the court and walks up the stairs to be congratulated by those who were sat in the Royal Box.

Then she’s approached by Billie Jean King in a corridor before emerging onto the balcony to lift the trophy in front of a huge crowd of people outside Centre Court.

When it all begins to sink in...



Marketa Vondrousova shows off her new silverware from the #Wimbledon balcony pic.twitter.com/tAVbuTT2Qq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

04:04 PM BST

Vondrousova's road to the title

Final: 6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4

Semi-final: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3, 6-3

Quarter-final: 4-Jessica Pegula (United States) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Fourth round: 32-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Third round: 20-Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1, 7-5

Second round: 12-Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) 6-3, 6-3

First round: Peyton Stearns (United States) 6-2, 7-5

03:58 PM BST

Twitter reacts

Vondrousova didn't play exceptional tennis, but held her nerves in check.

Jabeur didn't. She was the clear favourite but fumbled — cherry-coloured punk (@notalgernon) July 15, 2023

Marketa Vondrousova is a very worthy new Wimbledon champion. She beat some great players on the road to the title: #12 Kudermetova, #20 Vekic, #4 Pegula, a resurgent Elena Svitolina & #6 Jabeur. That is some heavy lifting to grab the trophy! — John B Gilman (@JohnBGilman) July 15, 2023

Marketa Vondrousova is now 3-0 against Ons Jabeur this year. Has made great strides off of clay. This isn't some massive upset — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 15, 2023

Yesss Vondrousova! Huge congratulations 👏 Got to admire her having come back from injury and going on to win despite being the underdog by a country mile. Got to feel sorry for Jabeur though #wimbledonladiesfinal — Gemma Hollingworth (@nottsowl84) July 15, 2023

03:53 PM BST

More reaction from Vondrousova

I made a bet with my coach, if I won a grand slam he was going to get a tattoo too – I think we are going to go tomorrow. I think I am going to have some beer, it was an exhausting few weeks.

03:50 PM BST

Vondrousova reacts

I don’t know what is happening, it is an amazing feeling. Ons congratulations, you are such an inspiration for us. I hope you win some day, you are an amazing person.

Marketa Vondrousova is presented with the trophy by the Princess of Wales - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

03:46 PM BST

More reaction from Jabeur

I want to say congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing tournament. You are an amazing player and I know you had a lot of injuries so I am very happy for you. It is going to be a tough day today for me. I am not going to give up and I will come back stronger.

Ons Jabeur cries after losing the final - PA/John Walton

Ons Jabeur with the runners up trophy - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Ons Jabeur receives the runners up trophy from the Princess of Wales - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

03:38 PM BST

Jabeur reacts

I think this is the most painful loss of my career.

03:37 PM BST

Tears for Jabeur

The Tunisian is devasted. She picks up her runners-up trophy and breaks down in tears.

The crowd rises and show their support for Jabeur.

03:35 PM BST

The winning moment for Vondrousova

Marketa's magical moment 🏆



Marketa Vondrousova becomes the third Czech woman to win the ladies' singles title, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AAHThI1ZYn — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

03:32 PM BST

Vondrousova collapses to her knees

She can’t believe what she has done. The crowd seem stunned too.

Vondrousova climbs up to her support box and embraces them all.

03:29 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-6, 4-6 Vondrousova

Cagey rally ends with a wild backhand wide from Jabeur, 15-0. Sliced backhand into the net from Jabeur, 30-0.

Jabeur forehand long, three Championship points. Double fault Vondrousova, 40-15.

Vondrousova volley winner. GAME. SET. CHAMPIONSHIP. VONDROUSOVA.

03:24 PM BST

Jabeur 4-6, 4-5 Vondrousova*

Overhead smash winner from Jabeur, 15-15. Forehand into the net from Jabeur, 15-30. Volley winner from Jabeur, 30-30.

Massive point coming up.

Forehand from Jabeur goes long, 30-40. Third forehand error of the game by Jabeur and Vondrousova breaks and will serve for the title next.

03:21 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-6, 4-4 Vondrousova

A rare routine service game for Vondrousova as she holds to 15 after Jabeur sends a backhand return long.

We’re entering the business stage of the match now.

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson in the crowd - Telegraph/Heathcliff O'Malley

03:18 PM BST

Jabeur 4-6, 4-3 Vondrousova*

Forehand into the tramlines by Jabeur, 15-30. Back-to-back first serves from Jabeur results in returns into the net from Vondrousova.

And Jabeur holds with a forehand winner.

03:15 PM BST

'Vondrousova is a nightmare to play against'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Simon Briggs

Vondrousova is a nightmare to play against for a variety of reasons. She has no easy patterns to target. She’s a lefty. Really strong mix of power and touch too, so you can’t camp back but if you stand in she’ll hurt you. And she can play top three or top 50 on any given day!

That running squash shot she plays as a retrieval option on the forehand side is giving Jabeur the heebie-jeebies.

03:15 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-6, 3-3 Vondrousova

Vondrousova double fault, 30-15. Volley winner by Jabeur, 30-30. Jabeur thinks she’s caught the line on a backhand that is called out. She challenges and Hawkeye confirms the ball was out, 40-30.

Vondrousova holds to get level in the second set.

Ons Jabeur in action - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

03:10 PM BST

Jabeur 4-6, 3-2 Vondrousova*

Backhand into the net from Jabeur, 0-30. But she responds well with a backhand winner down the line, 15-30.

Vondrousova goes for a drop shot but nets, 30-30. Right shot. just didn’t execute it. Crunching backhand into the corner by Vondrousova and the ball flicks off Jabeur’s racker and goes wide, break point.

Another prolonged rally and Jabeur hits a forehand long. Vondrousova breaks back again.

03:06 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-6, 3-1 Vondrousova

Nice drop shot by Vondrousova but Jabeur sprints up to it and flicks a backhand down the line for a winner, 15-15. Defensive slice by Vondrousova goes wide, 15-30.

Drop shot from Jabeur is good but this time Vondrousova sprints up to it and flicks a backhand winner cross-court, 30-30.

Vondrousova backhand long, break point. Vondrousova forehand long and Jabeur breaks again.

Great Wimbledon women’s final unfolding. When was the last time two players with such variety contested a major final? — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) July 15, 2023

03:02 PM BST

Jabeur 4-6, 2-1 Vondrousova*

It’s all starting to flow again for Jabeur as she moves forward slickly and whips a forehand winner into the corner, 30-0.

Another forehand winner from Jabeur and she holds to love to get in front.

03:00 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-6, 1-1 Vondrousova

Lovely whipped forehand winner by Vondrousova, 30-0. Backhand return into the net by Jabeur, 40-0.

Jabeur fights back to 40-30 with a cross-court backhand pass. Then a forehand winner makes it deuce.

Vondrousova double fault and it’s a break point for Jabeur. Backhand return into the net from Jabeur, back to deuce.

Aggressive tennis by Jabeur and she finishes off with a forehand winner, break point Jabeur. Great point, Jabeur on the attack again and an entertaining rally ends with a Vondrousova backhand error.

Jabeur breaks.

Have to feel for Jabeur she looks fit to cry. Gonna be hard to get back into this Vondrousova is flying it #Wimbledon — Mark (@ATrueCule) July 15, 2023

02:54 PM BST

Second Set: Jabeur 4-6, 0-1 Vondrousova* (*denotes next server)

Jabeur left the court after the first set, presumably in an effort to refocus. But it doesn’t seem to work as she quickly falls to 0-30.

She does fight back to 30-30. But a forehand into the tramlines means it is another break point for Vondrousova.

Mid-court ball for Jabeur after a good serve but she nets. Vondrousova breaks again.

The pro-Jabeur crowd groans in frustration.

02:51 PM BST

'This is far from over'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Molly McElwee

This match has been so up-and-down so far.

We’ve had five breaks of serve - and finally Vondrousova takes the lead after trailing from the onset. Jabeur has had more opportunities to break, but the Czech has grabbed her chances more consistently and it is paying off. She didn’t flinch when serving out that first set.

The good news for Jabeur fans: she has come back from a set down to win on three separate occasions this past fortnight. So this is far from over.

Marketa Vondrousova won the first set - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

02:48 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-6 Vondrousova

Jabeur’s shoulders drop after she nets a backhand, 15-0. A forehand return into the net from Jabeur, 30-0.

Backhand return into the net from Jabeur, three set points. Wide serve by Vondrousova and Jabeur nets another backhand return.

Dreadful game from Jabeur but Vondrousova won’t care because she is a set away from the title.

02:45 PM BST

Jabeur 4-5 Vondrousova*

Jabeur’s turn to get Vondrousova running and then finish with a backhand winner, 15-15. Backhand into the net by Jabeur, 15-30.

Jabeur has a couple of chances to finish at the net but doesn’t, putting an overhead into the tramlines, two break points.

Tame forehand into the net from Jabeur and Vondrousova breaks for the third time in this set and will serve for it next.

Jabeur had game points in the first six games of the match and led by 2-0 and 4-2, but just got broken for a third time and Vondrousova will serve for the set at 4-5.



13 unforced errors so far... — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 15, 2023

02:42 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-4 Vondrousova

Vondrousova gets Jabeur on the run and the Tunisian hits a forehand long, 30-15. Two return errors in a row from Jabeur and Vondrousova consolidates the break.

It’s all square again.

02:39 PM BST

Jabeur 4-3 Vondrousova*

Now a few errors from Jabeur means she slips to 0-30. Forehand return winner by Vondrousova after a 78mph second serve.

Drop shot from Jabeur is good but Vondrousova chases it down and angles a forehand down the line for a winner.

Back-to-back service breaks to love.



02:36 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-2 Vondrousova

Jabeur jumps into a cross-court backhand and Vondrousova nets a forehand, 0-15. Backhand pass by Jabeur and Vondrousova’s forehand volley goes long, 0-30.

Low sliced return by Jabeur and Vondrousova slices in the net, three break points. Vondrousova forehand well long and Jabeur breaks again.

Very strange game. It got away from Vondrousova there very quickly.

The crowd definitely enjoying the variety on show so far - two players who really think about what they’re trying to do with the ball — Simon Cambers (@scambers73) July 15, 2023

02:33 PM BST

Jabeur 3-2 Vondrousova*

Jabeur gets her drop shot right this time and although Vondrousova gets to the ball, she can’t get it over the net, 30-0.

106mph ace from Jabeur, 40-0. And she holds to 15 with a forehand winner down the line.

02:30 PM BST

Jabeur* 2-2 Vondrousova

Too many errors from the racket of Jabeur now as she nets a mid-court forehand, 30-15. Rally of the match so far, both players slicing and trying to move each other out of position then Jabeur fires a backhand winner down the line, 30-30.

Another lengthy rally and Jabeur comes out on top as Vondrousova nets a backhand, break point.

Great rally ends with Jabeur netting a drop shot, deuce. More aggressive tennis from Jabeur and Vondrousova slices a defensive forehand into the net.

Jabeur has a chance to hit a backhand down the line but net, deuce. Another beauty of a backhand winner down the line from Jabeur brings up a break point.

Big first serve by Vondrousova and Jabeur’s return goes wide. Vondrousova slices another defensive forehand into the net with Jabeur on the attack, third break point. Jabeur return goes wide. She is furious with herself.

Jabeur nets an attempted drop shot and Vondrousova survives a very tough service game.

Marketa Vondrousova in action - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

02:21 PM BST

Jabeur 2-1 Vondrousova*

Forehand down the line followed by a neat drop shot from Jabeur to start the game. She means business early on here.

Too many errors from the racket of Vondrousova at the moment and that allows Jabeur to move comfortably to 40-15. But Vondrousova fights back and extends the game to deuce and earns a break point after Jabeur nets a forehand.

High lob by Vondrousova but Jabeur moves forward confidently and hits a drive forehand winner.

Jabeur backhand into the net, second break point for Vondrousova. Forehand into the net by Jabeur and Vondrousova breaks back.

Very nervy start by both players.

02:14 PM BST

Jabeur* 2-0 Vondrousova

Clever sliced overhead smash from Jabeur, 15-30. Took the pace off it to deceive Vondrousova.

Backhand down the line from Jabeur and Vondrousova’s backhand goes long, 15-40.

Vondrousova saves the first break point. But not the second as she nets a forehand.

Jabeur breaks

02:11 PM BST

First Set: Ons Jabeur 1-0 Marketa Vondrousova* (*denotes next server)

Lovely start by Vondrousova as she lifts a delicate lob over Jabeur’s head for a winner. Backhand error from Jabeur, 15-30.

Back-to-back backhand returns into the net from Vondrousova and Jabeur holds.

02:06 PM BST

The big names are here

By Blathnaid Corless

The Princess of Wales has taken her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the ladies’ final.

She is joined by former BBC presenter Sue Barker, along with a host of stars including actors Dame Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra, and Andrew Garfield.

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the former deputy chief medical officer, and General Sir Patrick Sanders, the British Army’s chief of the general staff, were also honoured with invites to the Royal Box.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The Princess of Wales and Billie Jean King - Telegraph/Heathcliff O'Malley

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova sits in the Royal Box - AP/Alberto Pezzali

02:01 PM BST

Here we go!

The umpire Louise Azémar Engzell is ready. The ball boys and girls are on court. The Princess of Wales is seated next to Billie Jean King.

And Centre Court rises to welcome both of the players to the court.

The ladies’ singles final is here...



Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova arrive on Centre Court ✨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/V2eA4TSzHc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

01:56 PM BST

Spiderman is here!

01:51 PM BST

Meet the woman who has dressed Wimbledon champions for 34 years

By Molly McElwee

At 8am on Sunday morning, on the final day of the Wimbledon Championships, a large van always pulls up at the gate on Somerset Road. A team of five women will emerge, rolling packed suitcases and wheeling empty clothes racks into the clubhouse within Centre Court, straight through to the women’s locker room.

Judy Murray called it an “Aladdin’s Cave” of riches. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova described it as “heaven”. It is only a player locker room, but on this day it gets transformed into the walk-in wardrobe of dreams, ahead of the traditional Champions’ Dinner at the Guildhall.

Read more here.

01:47 PM BST

Prediction from our experts

Simon Briggs: Jabeur in straight sets

Molly McElwee: Jabeur in three sets

Me: Jabeur in three sets

Ons Jabeur is the favourite to win - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

01:40 PM BST

Don't write off Vondrousova

Vondrousova, 24, made it to the title match at the French Open four years ago as a teenager. After losing that one to Ash Barty, Vondrousova is back at that stage at a Slam as the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963.

Vondrousova, who beat Jabeur twice earlier this year, defeated four seeded opponents: No 4 Jessica Pegula, No 12 Veronika Kudermetova, No 20 Donna Vekic and No 32 Marie Bouzkova.

Marketa Vondrousova is bidding for her first grand slam title - Getty Images /Visionhaus

01:31 PM BST

Who's name will be on the trophy?

01:23 PM BST

Jabeur's Break Point bounce has carried her to edge of Wimbledon glory

By Simon Briggs

In the absence of a political grudge match on finals weekend, Saturday promises to deliver a feelgood story instead: the “ons-stoppable” rise of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Nicknamed “the minister for happiness”, Jabeur is the most upbeat and enthusiastic tennis player to emerge since Roger Federer. There is a buoyancy about her, an irrepressible spirit which deflects the challenges of this stressful, globe-trotting lifestyle.

Last month, the Netflix documentary series Break Point released an episode based around Jabeur’s near-miss at last year’s Wimbledon. The cameras followed her three-set defeat to Elena Rybakina, as well as the bitter aftermath: Jabeur weeping in the arms of husband Karim. Within minutes of the presentation ceremony, her coach Issam Jellali was assuring her that “Our big objective is next year. What you’re doing is historical, keep working like this.”

Read more about Jabeur’s journey here.

01:13 PM BST

The Princess of Wales is here

The Princess of Wales, patron of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, will present the trophies to the winner and runner-up.

The Princess of Wales arrives for day thirteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships - PA/John Walton

01:05 PM BST

Less than an hour to go!

12:58 PM BST

Wimbledon betting offers and free bets

Take advantage of these Wimbledon betting offers and free bets today at SW19.

12:48 PM BST

Wimbledon women's final day

Hello and welcome to coverage of the women’s singles final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova.

I think it’s fair to say not many experts would have predicted a showdown on the final Saturday of the tournament between the Tunisian and Czech.

But both players came through their respective draws and are a few hours away from claiming their first grand slam title.

Jabeur, a beaten finalist last year, has been driven by revenge and a desperation to join the esteemed list of Wimbledon champions. “Last year was my first final of a Grand Slam,” she said. “Definitely getting closer to winning the Grand Slam that I always wished.

“I would say I always believed. But sometimes you would question and doubt it if it’s going to happen, if it’s ever going to happen. Being in the last stages, I think it does help you believe more. For me, I’m going to learn a lot from not only Wimbledon’s final but also US Open final, and give it my best. Maybe this year was all about trying two times and getting it right the third time.”

For Vondrousova, this is her second major final having lost to Ashleigh Barty in the 2019 French Open final and she hopes that experience will help today.

“Yeah, I think it can definitely help in tough moments,” she said. “Also, like, I’ve been through it. Once I was very young, so I think it was just too much for me back then. Yeah, I think this can help you also on the way. You know what to do. You know you have to have good people around you.

“Yeah, I mean, definitely it can help. I mean, I’m a bit older now also. Yeah, I think I’m a bit different person. Yeah, I’m just very happy to be through this again.”

Stay with us for build-up and analysis ahead of the final at 2pm.

