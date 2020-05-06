Unscripted TV Agent Brian Speiser Joins ICM Partners

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran reality TV agent Brian Speiser has joined ICM Partners.

Speiser moves to ICM Partners form APA, where he was a partner and a leading packager in their Alternative & Factual programming division. He has packaged many successful series including A&E’s Emmy-winning Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath.

Prior to joining APA in 2012, Speiser co-founded the entertainment division of IPG’s Octagon, where he executive produced the Emmy-nominated It Gets Better for MTV. He began his career in the William Morris Agency mail room in 2005.

Clients joining Speiser include Super Delicious (Food Network’s Cupcake Wars & Halloween Wars), Superjacket (MTV’s Ridiculousness, Science’s The Explosion Show), Goodbye Pictures (Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dallas), Ish Entertainment (HBO’s Kill Chain, Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Tremendous Entertainment (Travel’s Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, ABC’s Rock the Park) and Wallfly (Quibi’s Sex Next Door).

Also joining will be showrunner/producers John Henshaw (Lifetime’s Supernanny, Facebook’s Nine Months), John Platt (Viacom’s Wife Swap), Brielle Cohen (NBC’s Making It) and Sara Reddy (TLC’s Trading Spaces, CNBC’s Listing: Impossible).

