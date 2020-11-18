Unsatisfied With Her $400 Million Net Worth, Jennifer Lopez Wants Even More

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez teased the launch of her latest venture: J.Lo Beauty. And while she says that's the realization of a lifelong dream, she's not stopping anytime soon. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Lopez said that just because she's building one empire doesn't mean that she can't also be building three or four more. Lopez adds that alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she feels like she can do anything, something she's never felt before.

"Why can’t we build not one multibillion-dollar business, but three or four?" she said.

She went on to say that the skin-care launch was something that Rodriguez pushed her to do. And with that already on the books, she says that she's ready for more, especially since she has the support to do it all.

"When Alex came into my life, he was like, 'Let's build your skin-care company. This is a dream of yours. Let's do it together. Let's own it,'" she said. "'It's like when somebody opens up your eyes to something new — it’s like a broadened horizon."

Lopez said that their shared entrepreneurial spirit is something that connects them and pushes them to strive for more. She went as far as to say that she and Rodriguez are "twin souls" and part of that is the drive to create.

"I think where we're twin souls, or whatever term you want to use, is in the way that there are no limits," she added. "We can do anything. We both have that DNA — like, why not?"

Part of starting J.Lo Beauty (and whatever's next for her with those three or four more empires) is giving women the inspiration to do the same.

"There is something in me that wants to endure," she said. "I feel youthful and I feel powerful and I want to show women how to be powerful."