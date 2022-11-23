UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES Introduces UNS Token to Get Passive Income for Users

UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES
·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES, a private company registered in India and Singapore, is proud to announce the launch of its UNS Token, which will help users get passive income from agriculture, education, energy and healthcare sectors.


UNS Token, a Multi-Sector Utility BEP20 Token that enables in connecting real-life utilities to the digital world, is focused on building partnerships with various organizations specifically in essential sectors:

  • Agriculture through Hydroponic Farming

  • Education through Online and Offline Coaching

  • Energies through Solar Energy

  • Healthcare through Pharma Industry

  • Crypto through Crypto Exchange

Early investors may have the opportunity to participate in the pre-sale of $UNS tokens before listing on crypto exchanges.

$UNS Token is built on Binance Blockchain and hence. It is a BEP20 UNS Token, a Multisector Utility BEP20 Token that enables in connecting real-life utilities to the digital world. Huge Organic Demand is expected for UNS TOKEN since it will act as a backbone of UNS Exchange on the one hand and it'll also have its projects across the Globe in all the much needed 4 service sectors for mankind.

UNS Features

  • By directly buying the products from the farmers and by bridging the farmers directly with the buyers of small and large scale, Hydroponic gardening can help with the cultivation of these exotic vegetables while also maintaining crop quality.

  • UNS focuses to enhance the upcoming generation with great potential to grow, learn and experience. More focus is on enabling every child to extraordinarily understand the science behind wealth making and the curriculum is framed using Professionals with Doctorates in contemporary wealth making discipline.

  • Firstly, they will establish the UNS Energy Pool. The idea is to join together electrical power producers and consumers and enable them to trade electricity through the Pool. After successful registration, everybody can join the Pool. But in order to actually trade electricity one would need to obtain UNS. UNS will be issued at the UNS token sale as a software and energy license to use the Energy Pool.

  • UNS with its extensive network is in the process of finding such Experts and Specialists. Once found, they'd be enabled with required freedom given, with right kind of systems in place, to innovatively manufacture/supply in such a way that the aforesaid medicines are available for the general public at lesser or affordable price.

  • UNS focuses to launch P2P Trading and Spot Trading Platform service to users across the globe. They will take P2P to more developing and underdeveloped countries by focusing on Top 15 countries' Currencies and provide them with a simple fiat on-ramp solution that they deserve.

Tokenomics

  • ICO price of the token: 0.03 USD

  • Maximum Supply: 1 Billion

  • Listing of UNS Tokens in Pancake Swap and UniSwap – Q1 2023

UNS token listing will start with PANCAKESWAP, followed by UNISWAP. Then it will be available in Centralised Exchanges including UNS Exchange and phase 3 onwards as per the road map.

UNS tokens follow a linear vesting pattern where tokens issued during the pre-sale are locked up over a period of 2 years but the initial issue starts from the 9th month. Initial investors also get a 100% token reward as per their initial investment.

ICO Vesting Period is from 6th Jan, 2023 till Oct 5th, 2023.

So ICO tokens will be released at 12.5% per month from Oct 6th, 2023.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/uns_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_unsofficial_

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wjFHg94mAW

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgkR5Guy3kNWSESdD_NfAeg

Media Contact

Brand: UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

Contact: Media team

Email: info@uns.technology

Website: https://uns.technology/

SOURCE: UNS DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES


Latest Stories

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Argos head coach Dinwiddie not banking on McManis suiting up for Argos

    REGINA — Barring an act of God, Ryan Dinwiddie isn't planning on linebacker Wynton McManis playing in Sunday's Grey Cup game. McManis, who had a team-high 88 tackles this season, suffered a torn bicep in Toronto's 34-27 East Division final win last weekend over the Montreal Alouettes. The Argonauts take on the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL championship game at Mosaic Stadium. "We were holding out hope he could play Sunday (but) it's not looking that way," Dinwiddie

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Why Senators haven't taken their expected step forward

    The Senators looked to be one of the NHL's most improved teams this offseason, but the results haven't been there.

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Penguins celebrate Evgeni Malkin's 1000th NHL game with hilarious tribute

    The Pittsburgh Penguins had a little fun with Evgeni Malkin ahead of the franchise legend's 1000th NHL game.

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove