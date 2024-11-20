Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) possesses the ball during the first half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league is set to announce its club selections on Wednesday, and it sure seems like another big piece of news will come out around then, too.

After months of speculation, an announcement about the women's 3-on-3 basketball league's team rosters being made official came with a pretty big wink that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will be part of the competition.

The Unrivaled Basketball Club Selection will take place from 11 a.m. to 11:22 a.m. ET, which ... c'mon. There is no world where the specific time 11:22 isn't referring to Clark's 22 number with Indiana.

Clark was reported last month to be considering a substantial offer from Unrivaled, and this sure makes it sound like she took them up on it.

We'll know more soon enough. If this isn't the league's subtle way of announcing Clark's involvement, we're going to be really confused.

My boss told me to tell you to send this to your boss 😊 Tune in to the Club Selection presented by @StateFarm tomorrow at 11AM ET pic.twitter.com/sqSE5srLAD — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) November 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Unrivaled sent a pretty strong hint Caitlin Clark is joining the 3-on-3 basketball league