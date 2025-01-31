Unrivaled live updates: Angel Reese, Rose vs. Phantom; Lunar Owls vs. Laces in 4-0 battle

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

MEDLEY, Fla. – One of the busiest weeks in the WNBA offseason will gain more steam as Unrivaled women’s basketball kicks off its third weekend on Friday night.

Angel Reese and the Rose will face Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner and the Phantom in the first of two games at 7:15 p.m. ET

Then, Unrivaled’s undefeated teams will fight for first place when Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls face Kayla McBride, Tiffany Hayes and the Laces in the second game at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Unrivaled games, and stay tuned here for live updates from USA TODAY Sports:

How to watch Unrivaled on Friday night

Unrivaled is available on cable television on TNT in the United States, and TSN+ in Canada. It is also available to live stream on Max, YouTube and Sling TV.

Lunar Owls (4-0) vs. Laces (4-0) preview

Collier, the Minnesota Lynx star and Unrivaled league co-founder, has been Unrivaled’s best player, averaging 28.5 points and 13 rebounds during the first two weeks.

Along with Allisha Grey and Skylar Diggins-Smith, the Lunar Owls are off to a 4-0 start and lead the league in scoring (78.0 points per game) and assists (14.3) with the fewest turnovers (4.8).

McBride (25.5 ppg) and Hayes (20.0) are the second- and third-leading scorers in Unrivaled for the Laces, who also started 4-0. They’re second in scoring (75.8), but first in rebounding (39.0).

Rose (1-3) vs. Phantom (1-3) preview

The Rose and Phantom each got their first wins of the season last weekend over the Mist, but both have 1-3 records.

Reese had 17 points and seven rebounds in her last outing in a 71-66 loss to the Laces last week, while Griner and Satou Sabally each had 29 points in their win over the Mist last week.

Ionescu will return to action after attending the NBA Paris Games last week.

Sabally is the sixth-leading scorer in Unrivaled (17.8 ppg), while Kahleah Copper leads the Rose (16.0 ppg, ranked 11th).

Angel Reese has new McDonald’s deal

McDonald's announced a collaboration this week with Reese, the second-year WNBA star of the Chicago Sky and one of women’s basketball youngest and most popular players.

Starting Feb. 10, you can order the Angel Reese Special, which includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese topped with a new BBQ sauce, plus French fries and a drink.

WNBA free agency, offseason takes flight

The Unrivaled games come during a blockbuster week where several WNBA players will be on the move next season.

What is Unrivaled?

Unrivaled – the new women’s basketball league started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart – will play its inaugural season from January to mid-March.

Six teams with 36 of the best women’s basketball players in the world, including Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner, will compete in the 3-on-3, full court games for the next nine weeks.

Where is Unrivaled playing games?

Games will be played at Wayfair Arena in Medley, Florida, which is in the Miami metropolitan area, about 7 miles from Miami International Airport.

Unrivaled team names and rosters

Laces: Stefanie Dolson, Tiffany Hayes, Natisha Hiedeman (relief player contract), Kate Martin, Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young.

Lunar Owls: Shakira Austin, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Cameron Brink (IR).

Mist: DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards, Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd, NaLyssa Smith (relief player contract), Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot.

Phantom: Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, Katie Lou Samuelson.

Rose: Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese, Azura Stevens, Brittney Sykes.

Vinyl: Aliyah Boston, Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Arike Ogunbowale.

