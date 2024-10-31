Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league expands to 36 roster spots ahead of debut season

The 14-game season tips off in January with six teams made up of six-player rosters.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 18: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots the ball against Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty during the first quarter in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx star and Unrivaled co-founder, announced on social media Thursday that the 3-on-3 women's league set to begin play in January will be expanding from 30 to 36 players.

We’re expanding to 36✅ pic.twitter.com/HaAKUn30gA — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) October 31, 2024

"We're able to do this because we outperformed our financial projections, so now we get to do something that we wanted to do in the future, which is give more people spots in Unrivaled," Collier said.

Currently, 29 players have committed to the league with Lexie Hull, Aaliyah Edwards and Kate Martin the latest additions announced this week. They join Unrivaled co-founders Collier and Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, and Angel Reese, among others.

The expanded player spots will now see six teams with six-player rosters play 14 games each, with the season ending with a single-elimination Final Four. Games will be played on a 70-foot court and feature an 18-second shot clock, three 7-minute quarters and a final 15-point runoff in the final quarter.

There will be an All-Star event on Feb. 10, as well as a one-on-one tournament featuring all 30 players. The winner will receive a $250,000 prize.

League play will take place between Jan. 17 through March 17 in Miami, with 45 games being broadcast in prime time following a media rights deal with TNT Sports.

Last week, Laces, Mist, Rose, Lunar Owls, Phantom and Vinyl were announced as the six team names.

The league will also offer big salaries to players, with each player receiving a minimum of $100,000 for the season. The total payout for the league will be around $3 million. The six-figure salaries are likely to be the highest average in U.S. professional women's team sports.

Two WNBA stars — A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark — have yet to say whether they will take part in Unrivaled.

“We’re always going to have a roster spot for Caitlin Clark,” Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell told Sportico. “We’re not applying a full court press the way people think. We are letting her decompress from basketball. … She knows that we have a spot for her when she’s ready.”