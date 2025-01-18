Breanna Stewart scores first basket in Unrivaled history in debut of 3-on-3 women's league

Mist's Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles around Owls' Napheesa Collier (24), during the first half of an Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Medley, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Unrivaled shined brightly on its opening night.

The 3-on-3 women’s basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier debuted Friday night. The two squared off in the opening game and fittingly Stewart scored the first basket in league history — a baseline jumper. Collier's team got the last laugh though, rallying to win the inaugural game.

“I think this was a great first game just showing what we can do and showing what the experience can be like,” Collier said after the 84-80 win.

The idea for the domestic league was first discussed a couple of years ago and now it's come to fruition.

“I can’t even put it into words what it’s going to be like,” Stewart said. “But just the fact that there’s so much hype, there’s so much content, so much chatter about opening night and we worked really hard to get to this point both on and off the court. Excited to kind of just go in and showcase what we’ve done.”

The league features 36 of the best players in the WNBA, including Brittney Griner and sensational rookie Angel Reese, who definitely was a favorite of the crowd.

Fans lined up in a light rain before the game taking advantage of an area outside the venue that had a basketball shot challenge, a basketball throne and other activities.

“I love the WNBA and love the innovativeness that Napheesa and Stewie brought to women’s basketball,” said fan Charlene Lewis, who traveled from Maryland for the games. “I thought it was really cool. It's a new league, something you’ve never heard of. I feel they were making history by creating a whole new league.”

The intimate venue in Miami that was created in about six weeks and seats about 850 fans was full. The farthest seat is about 30 feet from the court. Those in attendance cheered virtually on every play as they didn't really have allegiances to either team.

The games were played on a court that's about 20 feet shorter than the WNBA court. There were three seven-minute quarters and then the fourth quarter was played to a “winning score.” That score is decided by adding 11 points to the leading team's score after three quarters. The intensity picked up in the fourth quarter in both games.

In the opener, Stewart's Mist team led 73-67 heading into the final period before Skylar Diggins-Smith rallied the Lunar Owls to an 84-80 victory. Diggins-Smith hit consecutive 3-pointers, including the game-winner, to clinch the comeback.

She shimmied after the shot went through the net at center court.

“This atmosphere was electric,” Diggins-Smith said. “We’re going to celebrate this one tonight.”

Jewell Loyd led the Mist with 30 points while Collier had 27 for the Lunar Owls in the fast-paced game.

In the second game, Rhyne Howard scored 33 points to lead Vinyl to a 79-73 win over Rose. Vinyl was up 67-58 heading into the final quarter and held on for the win. Reese had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Rose.

Lisa Leslie, one of the analysts for the broadcast on TNT and TruTV, was there at the beginning of the WNBA. Now, she's here for the launch of this league.

“It’s unrivaled and unmatched for the women to have such a first-class experience in every way,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s different from my first season in the WNBA, where we shared the locker room with the Lakers, which is also an amazing experience. This is just different and it’s just time, like they have their own facilities, their own weight room and massage. This is so first class.”

The pregame introductions had the feel of All-Star Games with the players coming out from a stage at center court through a smoke show. Stewart and Collier then did a photo at halfcourt with league commissioner Micky Lawler.

Hot ticket

Tickets for opening night were going for almost $500 on the secondary market with top seats at $727, according to Gametime.

Faces in the crowd

Investors including former U.S. women’s national soccer team captain Alex Morgan and former NBA All-Star Steve Nash were there for opening night as well as WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike, who is president of the WNBA players' union.

