Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament begins Monday night: Who's playing and what to know

MEDLEY, Fla. — Unrivaled’s highly anticipated 1-on-1 tournament – where $350,000 is on the line – begins this week.

Eight first-round games will be played Monday night, with second-round and quarterfinal games played Tuesday, and the semifinals and final will be played Friday night.

The winner of the tournament will win $200,000, the runner-up will receive $50,000, and the other two semifinalists will take away $25,000. Each club teammate of the winner will also receive $10,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament, and stay tuned for live updates from USA TODAY Sports on Monday night:

Napheesa Collier, right, of the Lunar Owls drives toward the basket as Courtney Vandersloot of the Mist defends during the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional basketball league at Wayfair Arena in Miami on Jan. 17, 2025.

How to watch Unrivaled games Monday night on TV

Unrivaled is available on cable television on TNT and TruTV in the United States, and TSN+ in Canada.

How to live stream Unrivaled games on Monday night

Unrivaled games are also available to live stream on Max, and internationally on YouTube.

Watch: Unrivaled games on Sling TV

Unrivaled schedule on Monday

Here are the eight matchups in the first round on Monday night:

Napheesa Collier vs. Katie Lou Samuelson

Chelsea Gray vs. Shakira Austin

Kahleah Cooper vs. Aliyah Boston

Rhyne Howard vs. Lexie Hull

Skylar Diggins-Smith vs. Dearica Hamby

Allisha Gray vs. Jordin Canada

Jackie Young vs. Rickea Jackson

Breanna Stewart vs. Aaliyah Edwards

Unrivaled schedule on Tuesday

Along with the first-round winners Monday, seven players will enter the tournament in the second round due to player injuries.

These two second-round matchups bypassed the first round: Jewell Loyd vs. Rae Burrell; Satou Sabally vs. DiJonai Carrington.

Arike Ogunbowale, Azurá Stevens and Courtney Williams will also face first-round winners.

The winner between Stewart and Edwards will advance to the quarterfinals since the other two players in their bracket are unable to compete.

Which Unrivaled players are not participating in the 1-on-1 tournament?

Unrivaled announced Sunday night that the following players won’t participate due to injury: Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Sykes, Kate Martin and Marina Mabrey.

Angel Reese, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot, Stefanie Dolson and Cameron Brink were already scheduled to not participate.

