Unreleased Prince Album Camille Will 'Finally' See Release Thanks to Jack White's Record Label

A Prince album scrapped by the legendary star more than 30 years ago will soon see the light of day, thanks in part to rocker Jack White.

Prince recorded the album Camille back in 1986, pitching his voice higher to portray the album's title character, a feminine alter ego.

But the record — which he planned to release under the pseudonym Camille — was shelved ... until now.

Ben Blackwell, a co-founder of White's Third Man Records, told Mojo in a new interview that their indie label has obtained the rights, and will soon release the album with permission from Prince's estate.

"We're finally going to put it out," he said, according to Ultimate Prince. "Prince's people agreed — almost too easy."

Prince, who died in 2016, scrapped Camille just weeks before its release, and after copies had already been printed.

Several of those copies have popped up at auctions over the years, and White reportedly bid nearly $50,000 to win one for himself.

The album contains eight tracks, all of which have been released before in some capacity, like B-sides, rereleases and movie soundtracks.