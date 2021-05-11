'Unrecognisable' Leonardo DiCaprio looks a lot like Leonardo DiCaprio in first look at Martin Scorsese's new film
Apple TV+ has shared the first look at Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon, which features Leonardo DiCaprio sitting alongside actor Lily Gladstone in a gloomy dining setting.
Looking slightly dishevelled, DiCaprio appears a fair bit more schlubby than we're used to, but there's no disguising that it's the Oscar-winning Titanic star in the pic.
However, in reporting the first look at the hotly anticipated crime thriller from the actor-director combo that brought us The Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed, the New York Post described DiCaprio as 'unrecognisable' in a tweet.
And this prompted a wave of replies from people who pointed out that they had easily been able to recognise the star.
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was among the keen-eyed Leo spotters, quick to correct the Post saying: "the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio".
Bill & Ted co-writer Ed Solomon was also able to spot Leo with ease.
Another got in on the gag, suggesting DiCaprio was playing someone else entirely.
The story even made it to breakfast telly in America. Must be a slow news day.
The New York Post is mocked after calling Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio 'unrecognizable' in new photo of him on set.
Do you agree?
Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s highly praised best-seller. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
In his sixth film with Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese, DiCaprio appears as Ernest Burkhart, and Gladstone appears as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with him.
It also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons as well as Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and many others.
DiCaprio was originally set to play the lead role before Plemons joined the project as FBI agent Tom White.
Killers Of The Flower Moon is an Apple TV+ film, with Paramount releasing it theatrically.
