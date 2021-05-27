Unreal Engine 5 early access now available for all developers: All you need to know

Epic Games announced yesterday, 26 May that Unreal Engine 5 early access is now available for the developers. The company released a 15-minute tech demo video called Valley of the Ancient, in a blog, mentioning the new tools and features that will be available for early access. Unreal Engine was first showcased in May 2020 and is likely to get a full release in early 2022. The company claims that Unreal Engine 5 will allow the developers to create next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility.

Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access! Find out more and go hands-on with Nanite, Lumen, and all of the exciting new tools and features: https://t.co/U47glzF20K " Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) May 26, 2021

The early access version will offer "memory, performance, quality improvements, and new features to benefit creators in all industries". This will help creators develop next-generation games for PCs, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.

Unreal Engine 5 will give other game development engines like Unity, CryEngine and will come with next-gen features like Nanite, Lumen, World Partition system, and more. The Nanite technology will help developers add more details to a game at a large scale in lesser time. Lumen will calculate the lighting dynamics of a scene and adjust the frames accordingly, to make it look as natural as it can while helping developers save time. The World Partition system will allow team members to work on the same region in the same world, simultaneously.

To get Unreal Engine 5 Early Access, the developers need to visit the company's official website for the game engine and sign up for the programme.

Six years old Unreal Engine 5 predecessor, Unreal Engine 4, continues to be one of the best game development platforms. It rules over the PS4 and Xbox One generation with games like Mortal Kombat 11, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and more.

Story continues

Also See: Apple vs Epic trial: Experts believe Apple has upper hand, doubt judge will agree with Epic’s 'narrow market definition'

Apple vs Epic trial: Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify this week as the trial nears end

Read more on Gaming by Firstpost.