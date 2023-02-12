Unranked Northwestern stuns Purdue, ends 0-18 streak against No. 1 teams

Purdue forward Mason Gillis, center, battles for a rebound against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven, left, and guard Chase Audige during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Prior to Sunday, Northwestern was 0-18 all-time against No. 1 teams.

Make that 1-18.

The unranked Wildcats stunned No. 1 Purdue at home on Sunday, 64-58, sending the Boilermakers to their second loss in three games. The Wildcats rallied from a 37-30 halftime deficit to secure the win and improve their standing as an unexpected contender for the NCAA tournament field. The upset sent a a frenzied Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd pouring onto the court at the final buzzer.

DOWN GOES PURDUE



Northwestern knocks off No. 1 for the first time in program history pic.twitter.com/LNm1IXpEf1 — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) February 12, 2023

Senior guard Boo Buie led the charge with 26 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Wildcats overcame a 24-point, eight-rebound effort from Purdue's National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey. A Northwestern team that wasn't expected to contend this season improved to 18-7 (9-5, Big Ten) and picked up a signature win for its NCAA tournament resume.