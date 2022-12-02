Unqiue models strut their stuff

n a word: “heartwarming.”

That was the overwhelming response to The Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show staged Wednesday night at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

The show was put on by the Dragonfly Pond Family Society and is much more than a fundraiser, according to program co-ordinator Tricia Hernes.

“It’s rather a unique event that brings together the community to show our support for those living with challenges,” said Hernes. “It offers an opportunity for these stars to shine on a platform that is designed just for them.

“For the models, this is a chance to feel really special.”

The society is committed to supporting families with children up to the age of 18 who experience developmental and/or physical medical challenges.

A total of 46 models strutted their stuff on the stage during the evening to the delight of the cheering audience members, including lots of friends and family.

This was the fourth running of the fashion show that is a combined effort of 30 volunteers and the help of the many sponsors. Those helpers included members of the Penticton Vees (and mascot Harvee), along with Penticton Secondary School’s leadership program.

They escorted the models where needed, pushing wheelchairs up the ramp, and looked after whatever else the models needed to feel comfortable.

But the night was all about those on the stage.

“While waiting, the models were paired up with numerous volunteers in the holding room where they played games, listened to music, coloured and visited and even had their photos taken,” said Hernes.

“This allowed parents and caregivers to sit in the audience and enjoy seeing their models take to the stage.”

Through prior fundraising, participants were able to enjoy an after-hours shopping experience at The Bay.

Models got to pick out anything they wanted at a large discount from the retailer, whose staff volunteered their time to help out. Participants also got to keep their outfits.

“Pump Hair Salon offered complimentary hair styles to all of our models during the day of the fashion show, and did touch-ups at the show,” added Hernes. “We had makeup touch-ups available for all models too, so they feel confident and super as they go on the runway.”

Also partnering with the society for the show were the Penticton Lakeside Resort, Jenny Popoff Photography and David Secor Photography.

There was also a raffle with the help of supporters, including WestJet, Rancho Vignola, Vitamin King and OKGN Livin Floral & Boutique.

Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald