Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

·3 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous.

That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning.

Sunday’s forecasted temperature in Portland, Oregon — 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) — would break the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees, set just a day earlier. The forecast calls for another 112-degree day on Monday.

The temperature was expected to rise to an all-time record of 104 F (40 C) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday and surpass that to reach a blistering 111 F (43.9 C) on Monday, as the excessive heat warning continues for the region.

The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 F (38 C) are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday. Ontario, Oregon — a city near the Idaho border — could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 F (42.8 C) on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centers were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and avoid strenuous activities.

Still, about 3,000 athletes were scheduled to participate in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. The race start was moved up to 5 a.m. The event includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run (a 3.9-kilometer swim, a 180-kilometer bike ride and a 42-kilometer run).

Race organizers said they had 62,000 pounds (28,000 kilograms) of ice at hydration stations, misting stations and chilled towels to hand out to athletes, KHQ-TV reported.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department brought in extra firefighters and paramedics because they usually see extra dehydration calls during the event. Rather than a crew of 17 firefighters, they will have a crew of 60 on Sunday, KREM-TV reported.

Ironman medical tent coordinator Stan Foster said 525 people were in the medical tent during the 2015 Ironman, when temperatures also rose into the 100s. Five people went to the hospital, he told KREM-TV.

“The biggest thing that we tell people is, No. 1, don’t try to set a record on your race. Go slow. Enjoy your day. It’s going to be hot," he said. “And then don’t just drink water. You have to eat, and you have to replace your electrolytes. If you just drink water, you’re going to end up here at the hospital, and you’re going to be really, really sick."

The National Weather Service in Coeur d’Alene said this week's weather "will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts of our ongoing drought.”

The high temperatures were forecast to move into western Montana beginning Monday.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • Red Sox hammer Cole, rout Yanks 9-2 for another 3-game sweep

    BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 Sunday to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning h

  • Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start, retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts. Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene

  • How Nate McMillan went from hesitantly accepting interim tag to leading Hawks to improbable playoff run

    Nate McMillan had to be talked into taking over the Hawks on an interim basis. His old-school mentality and the new-school Hawks have been the unlikeliest conference finals participant.

  • Django Lovett hits Olympic qualifying standard in high jump on last day of trials

    MONTREAL — Django Lovett began the day on the bubble, his Tokyo Olympic dreams largely at the mercy of world rankings, and how his high jump rivals around the world were faring. Unless he hit the magic Olympic qualifying mark. So the 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., left nothing to chance, clearing the Tokyo standard of 2.33 metres on his third and final attempt in winning the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Sunday. He was celebrating before his butt hit the mat. "I just yelled, I let i

  • Mariners' Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Santiago was charged with one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings in the resumption of Saturday's game, which wa

  • 'You dream about this stage:' Underdog Canadiens ready for Cup test against Lightning

    Corey Perry and Eric Staal sat in the Montreal Canadiens locker room moments after their team advanced to the Stanley Cup final. The veteran forwards — champions early in their careers — were in a reflective mood. Perry talked about how he made the third round of the playoffs as a rookie before hoisting hockey's holy grail with the Anaheim Ducks the following season in 2007. Staal, meanwhile, won the Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes the previous year. "You come into this league at a young age an

  • Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Monday's knockout round games

    Defending World Cup champions France are heavily favored against Switzerland.

  • Fever waive Lauren Cox, No. 3 pick in 2020 draft

    The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.

  • Spain coach says police should look into Morata threats

    COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique wants police to look into the death threats directed at striker Alvaro Morata and make a “robust response.” Morata said he received the threats on social media after missing several chances during the group stage of the European Championship, including a penalty against Slovakia on Wednesday. The striker, who has scored one goal so far at Euro 2020, said some of the threats were even directed toward his sons. “I think it’s a police matter really,” Luis

  • Pitino's summer job: Trying to get Greece into Tokyo Games

    Rick Pitino professes to knowing three Greek words: Kalimera, kalispera and kalinichta, which translate to good morning, good afternoon and good night. Luckily for the Hall of Famer, basketball is a universal language. The Iona College coach — formerly of Providence, Louisville, Kentucky, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, among other stops — is also the coach of the Greek men’s national team, which begins play Tuesday in one of the four remaining Olympic qualifying tournaments that wil

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? Test the limits of Tropicana Field with huge leadoff homer

    Shohei Ohtani made history by plying his two-way trade against an NL team, and then tested the limits of Tropicana Field with massive homer.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup Final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of the Stanley Cup Final on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, June 28, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at t