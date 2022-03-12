Unprecedented initiative for Ukrainian refugees by the Sectoral workforce committee dedicated to metallurgy

MONTREAL, March 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Primary Metal Manufacturing industry actors have agreed to work together to welcome as many Ukrainian refugees as possible in the upcoming weeks. This initiative promoted by the Sectoral workforce committee dedicated to metallurgy (CSMO-Métallurgie) is in response to the increasing calls for solutions and assistance.

"We have the capacity to quickly mobilize and offer all necessary support to Ukrainian families who wish to find sanctuary here, said Marie-France Charbonneau, general manager of the CSMO-Métallurgie. We are currently working at connecting those who offer housing, translation, French courses and trainings to properly welcome Ukrainian families to Quebec", she explains.

The CSMO-Métallurgie is thus calling all its governmental and regional partners to create the optimal conditions for Ukrainian refugees that will arrive in Quebec. AluQuébec, the aluminum sector cluster has already responded positively to this initiative and joined the efforts to identify all competencies and orient Ukrainian newcomers towards companies ready to welcome them.

"It's time to mobilize. We are facing an urgent situation. We need to prepare and ready to act as soon as they arrive on Quebec territory", stated François Racine. CEO of AluQuébec.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, the Ministère de l'Éducation and the Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, a number of companies have already confirmed their willingness to offer support with jobs and training to the newcomers.

The CSMO-Métallurgie is first and foremost working on welcoming of refugees. "Our desire is to offer an environment that resembles as close as possible to a normal life for them, explains Marie-France Charbonneau. Therefore, we want to create a real support network, so that we can assist them in all aspects of their daily lives", she concludes, hoping that the metallurgical industry will inspire other sectors to adopt similar initiatives.

About CSMO-Métallurgie

Under the Quebec government's sectoral intervention policy, the CSMO-Métallurgie is a company-union concerted organization that mainly works to align workforce training with the skill needs of the industry, through research and development of tools aiming adaptation, training, attraction, and retention of the labor force.

