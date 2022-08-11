Unprecedented: Donald Trump's scandals are unique in history. Here's how.

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·8 min read

WASHINGTON – There has never been a set of presidential scandals like this one.

Of course, there has never been a president like Donald Trump.

While predecessors like Richard Nixon, Andrew Johnson, Ulysses S. Grant, Warren Harding and Bill Clinton faced their share of allegations, no president has been the subject of such an array of inquiries as Trump, ranging from the handling of classified material to accusations of  inciting an insurrection.

Just this week, Trump became the first former president to have his home searched. Two days later, he became the first to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, when he gave a deposition in a New York state inquiry into past business practices.

A search of Trump's place:What's happening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

Taking the Fifth:Donald Trump says he invoked 5th Amendment in deposition for New York investigation

"There's never been anything like this," said Julia Azari, a political science professor at Marquette University who specializes in presidential politics. "The whole Trump phenomenon is unique when it comes to pushing back on institutions and norms," as well as "the extent of the post-presidency legal issues."

'Pretty unprecedented'

Johnson and Clinton were impeached, and Nixon was on his way to impeachment when he resigned in 1974.

Until Trump, however, no president had been impeached twice – first over pressuring Ukraine to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden, then for his behavior before and during the Capitol riot  on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Allegations against presidents go way back," said Thomas Alan Schwartz, professor of history and political science at Vanderbilt University. "The idea of an actual criminal probe of a former president? That's actually new. ... It's really pretty unprecedented."

Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.
Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.

A litany of investigations

In Trump's case, it's multiple investigations.

A special congressional committee, a district attorney's office in Atlanta and the Department of Justice in Washington are looking at Trump over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden and his role in the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

All the president's investigation:Trump in midst of gathering storm of investigations. Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.

The Jan. 6 probe:Federal prosecutors questioning witnesses about Trump's conduct related to Jan. 6 inquiry

Past problems range from alleged payoffs to mistresses to Russian efforts to help Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The FBI search of Trump's home at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was part of yet another investigation, this one involving the handling of documents and classified material as he exited the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

In denouncing the search, Trump claimed another distinction: first U.S. president to suggest the FBI may have planted evidence against him – without an iota of proof. As for the search itself, he said: "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."

Trump came in as a unique president – the first to win without holding office or military experience – and he says his battle against the establishment is at the root of these investigations. "I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption," he said, and "the establishment hated it."

What we know:What to know about Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Questions/answers:Questions about Mar-a-Lago search? Here's how warrants, subpoenas and grand juries work

The former president also said political enemies are trying to block him from running for president again in 2024: "They are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more."

The annals of presidential scandals

Several presidents saw their administrations marred by traditional forms of scandal and investigation: fights with Congress, suspected financial chicanery, covering up incidents of misbehavior, and lying to Americans.

A partial list and abbreviated summary:

Andrew Johnson (1865-69). Johnson became president after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. His frequent clashes with Congress over how to treat the South after the Civil War led to the first impeachment of a president.

The charges revolved around the Tenure of Office Act, a law that said presidents could not fire Cabinet members and other officials without the consent of the Senate. Johnson fired War Secretary Edwin Stanton anyway, despite congressional objections.

The House voted to impeach Johnson, and the Senate acquitted him – by a single vote.

Opinion: Democrats so badly want Trump to go away, but FBI's Mar-a-Lago search is helping him stay

Ulysses S. Grant (1869-77). Grant lacked electoral experience, but his leadership during the Civil War made him an obvious choice for president in the election of 1868, following Johnson.

The Grant administration faced a number of financial scandals. They included the "gold panic" of 1869, the "salary grab" of 1873, and the "Whiskey Ring," in which distillers bribed Treasury Department agents to avoid excise taxes on liquor.

More: Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart facing firestorm for signing Mar-a-Lago search warrant. Who is he?

None of those scandals reached Grant himself.

Warren Harding (1921-23). The Harding scandals include Teapot Dome, in which Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall took bribes in exchange for oil leases at Navy petroleum reserves in California and at Teapot Dome, Wyoming.

Fall became the first Cabinet member to go to prison.

Investigations of the Harding administration also included illegal financial dealings with the Veterans Bureau and the activities of his pals in the "Ohio Gang."

Harding – a newspaper publisher and civic booster from Marion, Ohio, before entering politics – was untouched personally by the scandals. But some historians wonder if that would have held – the beleaguered president died of a heart attack in 1923 before any serious inquiries had a chance to go very far.

During his presidency, Harding also guarded against rumors that he had fathered a child with a mistress. That scandal didn't burst forth until 1927, when Nan Britton wrote a book called "The President's Daughter."

Richard Nixon (1969-74). Nixon represents the former gold standard of presidential scandal.

The House Judiciary Committee investigated Nixon over his taxes and his secret bombing of Cambodia. It approved articles of impeachment over Nixon's reaction to the break-in of Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate office complex in June 1972.

Watergate? Watergate 'in reverse'? Historians and legal analysts pan Trump's claims and point to legal peril ahead

Trump and Nixon:Donald Trump, Richard Nixon and Watergate: What's the same and what's different?

After a court-ordered release of White House tapes showed that Nixon did indeed seek to kill an investigation into the Watergate break-in – and had lied about it for more than two years – he preempted a full House impeachment vote by resigning on Aug. 9, 1974.

Richard Nixon says goodbye after resigning the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974.
Richard Nixon says goodbye after resigning the presidency on Aug. 9, 1974.

When he left the White House that day, Nixon faced the possibility of criminal investigation and prosecution, a la Trump nearly five decades later. But Nixon's successor, President Gerald Ford, voided those possibilities by issuing a presidential pardon.

Bill Clinton (1993-2001). The Clinton administration was beset with an array of investigations, from the Whitewater land deal to the operation of the White House Travel Office to his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

White House officials said Republicans ginned up those efforts in an effort to take down a Democratic president.

The Republican-led House impeached Clinton in late 1998 over allegations of perjury and obstruction of justice with respect to his conduct with Lewinsky.

Official White House photo taken Nov. 17, 1995 from page 3179 of Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's report on President Clinton, showing President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky at the White House. Congress laid before a wary nation the raw footage of the president's grand jury testimony and 3,183 pages of evidence chronicling his relationship with Monica Lewinsky in explicit detail.
Official White House photo taken Nov. 17, 1995 from page 3179 of Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's report on President Clinton, showing President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky at the White House. Congress laid before a wary nation the raw footage of the president's grand jury testimony and 3,183 pages of evidence chronicling his relationship with Monica Lewinsky in explicit detail.

The Senate could not muster the two-thirds vote necessary to convict Clinton in 1999, similar to what would happen to Trump in 2020 (Ukraine) and 2021 (Jan. 6).

Opinion: Lack of details around FBI's search of Trump's home is maddening. It's also the process.

'An astounding pace and variety'

People can and will argue whether this or that allegation against Trump is worse or more benign than allegations against past presidents. But it's hard to dispute the claim that no president has faced the volume and intensity of the accusations than Donald Trump.

The Trump presidency was "prone to an astounding pace and variety of scandal," in the words of Marc Horger, a senior lecturer with the Department of Human Sciences at Ohio State University who has written on these issues.

Yet Trump has survived them – so far – and is still considered the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

One reason for this – and for Trump's behavior in general – is his attitude as an outsider who is eager to defy the rules, Horger said. And Trump's base of voters include millions of people who dislike Washington and the government in general and don't really mind Trump's malfeasance.

"Part of his appeal has always been his lack of qualifications," he said.

Trump says the entire set of his investigations stems from his battle against an establishment that wants to block him from running again in 2024.

Hours after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the former president said that "the political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years."

"It just never ends," he said. "It is political targeting at the highest level!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's scandals are unprecedented. Here's how.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Indigenous people are promised health care. For rural moms, it's an empty one.

    Native Americans travel among the farthest in the nation for maternal care. To fill the void they must rely on each other.

  • Trump is having his worst week since leaving office and could now face a huge legal minefield ahead of a 2024 run

    The FBI raided Trump's home, Congress is about to get his taxes, he pleaded the Fifth to the NY AG, and Mike Pompeo testified to the Jan. 6 panel.

  • What’s so funny overhead at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago? A Miami man tested supporters’ sense of humor

    As teams of FBI agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, supporters of the former president turned out en masse to protest the federal action.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 'Explosions heard at Belarus airbase' near Ukrainian border

    New satellite images show massive damage at Crimea base Massive leak reveals Russian soldiers tricked into fighting in Ukraine Britain to double rocket launcher shipments to Ukraine Watch: Kyiv warns Russians Crimea holidays are 'big mistake' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Trump and allies raising funds off FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago

    Former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are fundraising off Monday's FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, providing another platform for Trump to capitalize financially on government investigations related to him. Trump's Save America PAC sent out a fundraising email Tuesday morning in which Trump urged supporters to "rush in a donation IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with me against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT."

  • Fox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong

    A panelist on Fox News was shouted down by the show’s hosts after suggesting that Donald Trump was in the wrong following an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. When Jessica Tarlov suggested that Trump “did something really bad,” The Five’s Jeanine Pirro shouted that he “cooperated with [the FBI].” Approximately 10 boxes of material were seized from Trump’s home on 8 August, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa