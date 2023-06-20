There is ‘unprecedented demand’ for passports. How to quickly get one in Charlotte

Summer is always a popular time for vacations, but U.S. officials expect it to be the busiest summer travel season on record this year.

As more people are venturing out of the country to travel internationally again, the U.S. Department of State says there is an unprecedented demand for passports.

“In Fiscal Year 2022, we issued nearly 22 million passports…more than ever before, and we are on track to break that record again for Fiscal Year 2023,” a spokesperson for the department told The Charlotte Observer.

Routine processing takes about 10 to 13 weeks for new passports, but that doesn’t include mailing times. So it could take up to two weeks for an application to be mailed to a passport agency and an additional two weeks for your passport to be received.

“Processing times fluctuate throughout the year depending on demand, and we anticipate that they will rise, especially as we approach the busier travel season,” the U.S. Department of State said in a media release.

But if you need a passport for a trip sooner, there are steps you can take to get one quickly.

How to apply and get a passport quickly in Charlotte

Emergency: You may qualify to get a passport soon if you have a life-or-death emergency that requires you to travel internationally within 72 hours because an immediate family member outside the U.S. Appointments can be scheduled up to two weeks before a trip by calling the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

Urgent Travel: You can try to make an appointment if traveling within nine weeks. If you have not applied, your appointment must be scheduled within 14 days of your trip, and if you have applied, it must be within five days of when you travel. Contact the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

Expedited: If you’re traveling less than the routine processing time, you can pay an additional $60 to have it expedited within 7 to 9 weeks. You can expedite at an acceptance facility or expedite a renewal by mail.

Travelers can also pay for faster delivery and return shipping to help get passports back more quickly.

Priority Mail Express from the United States Postal Service provides one to two-day shipping, starting at $28.75. When getting your passport delivered back, you can also pay $19.53 to receive it within two days from the U.S. Department of State. Make sure to include the payment with your passport fee in your check or money order.

To find the latest information about passport guidance and processing times, you can check travel.state.gov for updates.