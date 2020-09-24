'Unprecedented and dangerous': Bernie Sanders to give speech warning Trump might not accept election results

WASHINGTON — Embarking on his most visible role in the presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders will warn Thursday the nation is in a "unprecedented and dangerous moment" as President Donald Trump questions the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and suggests he might not accepts the election results.

With plans to frame the president's behavior as "unique threats to our democracy," the Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate is set to deliver an afternoon address at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

The remarks will kick off a new campaign for the self-described Democratic socialist, Sanders told the New York Times, to urge the public to prepare for a "nightmare scenario" in which Trump claims victory over Democrat Joe Biden and refuses to step down even if he doesn't win the Electoral College.

Sanders' campaign office said the senator "will put forward an agenda to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely and without intimidation, and that the results of the election will be honored."

More: Some Democrats warn Trump may use 'red mirage' to prematurely declare victory while absentee ballots are being counted

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, embraces Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) More

His speech comes as some Democrats have warned of a "red mirage" on election night as in-person election results – expected to favor Trump and perhaps show him ahead in many states – are initially reported before a record number of absentee ballots, that could skew toward Biden, are counted.

While Trump has questioned the legitimacy of "universal mail-voting," Democrats have requested overwhelmingly more mail-in ballots than Republican voters. Polling suggests Biden supporters are twice as likely to vote by mail than Trump supporters.

The president has accused Democrats of seeking to "rig" the election through mail-in ballots, which he's slammed without evidence as being more fraudulent than voting in person. Trump has complained about the weeks it might take election officials to count all absentee ballots, and he's not been clear whether he would accept election results.

"I have to see," Trump said in July when asked by Fox News whether he would accept the results of the November election.

More: Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Sanders supporters not on board yet with voting for Biden

Sanders, who endorsed Biden in April, spoke on behalf of the former vice president at the Democratic National Convention, helped Biden piece together policy recommendations, and has held livestream speeches and roundtables for the campaign. But he has not made any public live appearances since the final Democratic primary debate March 15.

Sanders, who finished second in delegates in the Democratic primary, remains a rock star among the Democratic Party's left flank particularly young liberals. But a key part of Trump's campaign strategy has been to try to tie Biden to the "socialist" and liberal policies backed by Sanders and other progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York-D.

To win in November, Biden needs Sanders' primary backers to turn out for him in November, but Biden has also sought to deflect the socialism tag.

"I beat the socialist," Biden told a local television station in Wisconsin this week. "That's how I got elected. That's how I got the nomination. Do I look like a socialist? Look at my career and my whole career. I am not a socialist."

More: Experts held 'war games' on the Trump vs. Biden election. Their finding? Brace for a mess

Sanders told the Times that he has spoken to Rosa Brooks, a professor of law and policy at Georgetown University and co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project. The group this summer assembled nearly 70 Trump critics, including law professors, retired military officers, former senior U.S. officials, political strategists and attorneys, to conduct "war games" on what the outcome of the election could like.

Story continues