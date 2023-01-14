Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Joel Anderson
·14 min read
Kameleon007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kameleon007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill only to be shocked by the amount owed, you've already seen the change. According to The U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices could be as much as 51% higher than last year's costs.

Find Out: 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles
Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Figuring out how to reduce your electric bill can be as simple as figuring out what's costing you the most. To do this, you can follow a simple formula to determine how many kilowatt-hours (kWh) a device is using in a month or year, and then find ways to cut back where possible.

Kilowatt-hours are essentially a way of measuring how much power a device uses in an hour of being turned on. If you look at most appliances, they will supply a wattage or a range of wattages the device operates at -- how many watts it burns in an hour. Once you have the wattage, simply divide that by 1,000 (to convert the watts to kilowatts) and then multiply by how many hours a day you use the item. That will give you a basic figure for how many kilowatt-hours a day you're using with that item.

From there, you can use the U.S. Department of Energy's number for the average U.S. utility rate of $0.16 per kWh, or you could get more specific and get your rate straight from your energy provider. Based on what your costs are, you can then determine which appliance or device is the actual energy vampire and what's not really using much electricity. Here are some changes you can make that will save you a significant amount of money on your electric bills. 

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Random Energy Suckers

There are certain devices that still suck power even after they're turned "off" -- and that's a major issue. You need to be aware of how many are actually continuing to draw power even when they're not on, including devices like your computer, video game consoles, instant-on TVs, surround sound systems or even cable and satellite TV boxes. For that matter, anything with a built-in digital clock is pulling a little juice.

Here's a stifling stat: According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 75% of appliance energy use comes from when the appliance is turned off. Energy vampires can cost you an extra $250 or more a year.

How do you deliver the proverbial wooden stake to the heart of your energy vampires? Unplug things you aren't using, use power strips for devices you know use power while idle, adjust power settings on things like your computer or TV and consider getting timers for outlets to help control usage.

Not sure which devices are adding the biggest idle load to your energy bill? These are some of the top energy vampires to watch out for in your home.

Live Richer Podcast: You Might Be Losing Your Credit Card Reward Points: Here's What You Should Do

Kwangmoozaa / Shutterstock.com
Kwangmoozaa / Shutterstock.com

Fishpond Equipment

  • Average Wattage: 24-590

  • Cost per Year: $4-$600

Although you likely can't pull the plug on your fishpond (unless it's not currently housing fish), consider investing in an energy-saving pump to cut down on energy costs.

Maridav / Shutterstock.com
Maridav / Shutterstock.com

Hot Water Recirculation Pump

  • Average Wattage: 28-92 watts

  • Cost per Year: $28-$93

Plug your hot water recirculation pump into a timer and program it to switch the pump off at times when no one is typically using hot water, such as in the middle of the night.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Set-Top Box

  • Average Wattage: 27 watts

  • Cost per Year: $50

These are actually on the decline when it comes to energy consumption, since the 2019 energy efficiency agreement among the primary stakeholders in the pay-TV industry and two leading energy efficiency advocates: the Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). If you're still looking for ways to cut down on energy usage, consider unplugging boxes that aren't used regularly, such as a box in a guest bedroom. For the boxes you use regularly, consider plugging the entire entertainment system (set-top box, TV, speakers, etc.) into a power strip so that the whole thing can be turned off at once.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Audio/Visual Gear

  • Average Wattage: 100-200 watts

  • Cost per Year: $180+

Audio devices like amplifiers, stereos, boom boxes and internet radio receivers are easy enough to unplug when not in use. This simple act can save you $180 a year or more.

CentralITAlliance / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CentralITAlliance / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fans

  • Average Wattage: 6-40 watts

  • Cost per Year: $50+

Unplug fans when not in use, and switch to a fan with a timer so that it doesn't stay on all night while you sleep.

evrim ertik / Getty Images/iStockphoto
evrim ertik / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24/7 Lights

  • Average Wattage: 60 watts

  • Cost per Year: $73

There really is no need to keep a light on when you are not using it. Switch off lights when not in use or put them on a timer so that they shut off automatically.

SERCAN ERTÜRK / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SERCAN ERTÜRK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Television

  • Average Wattage: 2-54 watts

  • Cost per Year: $2-$54

Unplug any TVs that you don't regularly use, such as one in a guest bedroom. You should also adjust the power setting on your TV. Consider disabling your TV's "quick start" setting to save on energy.

vgajic / Getty Images
vgajic / Getty Images

Aquarium

  • Average Wattage: 150-200 watts

  • Cost per Year: $209

The main culprit of energy usage in your aquarium is the heater. Although you might not be able to unplug it depending on the optimum temperature for your fish, consider insulating the tank and placing it in a well-heated room to cut down on heating costs. If you have an aquarium light, unplug it when not in use.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Desktop Computer

  • Average Wattage: 60-300 watts

  • Cost per Year: $23+

Your computer doesn't draw a ton of power, even when it's on, with a typical desktop costing you about a penny an hour. However, even pennies can add up over the course of a year. Plug your computer, monitor, printer, computer speakers and other computer accessories into a single power strip that can be turned off when not in use. Let your computer go to sleep after a maximum of 30 minutes of inactivity and turn your computer off whenever you've finished using it.

Igor Ovsyannykov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Igor Ovsyannykov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modem

  • Average Wattage: 5-17 watts

  • Cost per Year: $5-$17

Unplug your modem before going to bed. You don't need internet access when you're asleep.

Unsplash
Unsplash

Cellphone Chargers

  • Average Wattage: 2-6 watts

  • Cost per Year: $2-$6

Leaving that charger plugged into an outlet all day still uses 0.1 to 0.5 watts per hour. That is also not a lot, but in this case, it's pure waste. If you have a charger at home that's plugged in 24/7, you're costing yourself.

icemanphotos / Shutterstock.com
icemanphotos / Shutterstock.com

Video Game System

  • Average Wattage: 2-90 watts

  • Cost per Year: $38+

Video game consoles are another common energy vampire. These devices often remain connected to the network even when they are not in use and are set to be in a default "instant on" mode -- a mode that was disabled in Europe due to the E.U.'s standby energy standards, the National Resources Defense Council reported. Unplug your game consoles when not in use and disable the "instant on" mode if you don't need it.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Laptop Computer

  • Average Wattage: 30-200

  • Cost per Year: $3.04

Most laptop cords have a "brick," a large box that uses energy continuously whenever it's plugged in. This means that simply shutting your laptop or turning it off will not stop it from using energy. Unplug the cord from the wall every time you are not using your laptop to ensure it's not draining energy you aren't even using.

nesharm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nesharm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major Energy Suckers

The following appliances and electronics use even more substantial amounts of energy and should always be unplugged when not in use, or you should try to use these items in smarter ways to lower the energy you're using.

fizkes / Shutterstock.com
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Central Air Conditioning

  • Average Wattage: 3,000-3,500 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $0.12

This is the granddaddy of them all when it comes to inflating your utility bill. Keeping your home cool in the summer is appealing, but it comes with a luxury price tag.

Make sure you are using your system effectively by adjusting the temperature appropriately, closing off areas of the house that aren't being used and shutting the system off completely when no one is home. Unplug the system during the cooler months to prevent it from using idle energy.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Heat Pump

  • Average Wattage: 545-7,500 watts

  • Cost per Month: $207+

Heat pumps can be more cost-effective than baseboard heating, but it's important to make sure you're using the right pump for your home and your climate. Being able to shut off heat or cooling to rooms that aren't being used will also help keep your energy costs down.

That said, a heat pump often surpasses central air in terms of the impact on your utility bill. A heat pump uses about 4,700 watts of power, translating to a cost of about $13.54 to run it all day or nearly $420 if you have it on nonstop for a full month in the winter. Consider turning off your heat pump when you're not home and keeping it unplugged during warmer months.

iStock.com
iStock.com

Water Heater

  • Average Wattage: 1,125 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $0.45+

Your water heater uses 4,500 watts of electricity per hour, so it's costing you 54 cents an hour. Fortunately, your water heater doesn't run all day long -- it only runs when it's actually heating water. The less hot water you use and the lower the temperature that water is, the less energy your water heater will use. So while the energy draw is higher than your air conditioner on an hourly basis, you will most likely run it a lot less over time -- SFGate puts the typical usage at about three hours a day -- a cost of about $50 a month.

It would be a lot of effort to plug and unplug a water heater device constantly, but there are other ways to save on energy costs without having to do this. Adjusting your water heater to the lower temperature setting will save energy. Make sure you are using hot water efficiently by only running the dishwasher when it's completely full, and only using hot water to wash clothes when it's absolutely necessary.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Clothes Dryer

  • Average Wattage: 2,790 watts

  • Cost per Yearr: $22.35

To reduce your costs, make sure you're only drying a full load of clothes and use the drying sensor if you have one, rather than the timed drying option.

If the weather cooperates, hang sheets outside to dry. You'll save money and, as a little treat, you'll also get that fresh, outdoor smell. You can unplug this appliance when not in use.

ArtMarie / Getty Images
ArtMarie / Getty Images

Water Pump

  • Average Wattage: 1,400 watts

  • Cost per Year: $160

Although you might not be able to unplug it, to save money when running your water pump, make sure you have the right type of pump for your home and that it's only running when it needs to be.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Space Heater

  • Average Wattage: 1,500 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $0.15

Rather than using a space heater to keep a space warm, address the underlying issue. You might need additional insulation in the room you're trying to heat, or you might be able to block drafts by sealing around doors and windows. And, as always, a sweater or a blanket should be your go-to zero-cost way to warm up.

If you do opt to use a space heater, be sure to unplug it when not in use and set it on a timer to turn off when you are sleeping.

stock_colors / Getty Images
stock_colors / Getty Images

Hair Dryer

  • Average Wattage: 1,500-2,000 watts

  • Cost per Year: $15.54

You can reduce your costs by reducing usage or letting your hair air dry first -- and then use the dryer just for styling. Using the low setting instead of high will reduce your energy usage as well. It's also an easy enough tool to keep unplugged when you're not using it.

ArisSu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ArisSu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Electric Range

  • Average Wattage: 1,900 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $0.22

Your electric range uses about 1.9 kW per hour, but that will vary widely depending on how many burners you're using and at what intensity. Either way, even if you're cooking for three hours a day every day, you're still spending just a little over $20 a month on energy for your stove.

Unsplash
Unsplash

Refrigerator

  • Average Wattage: 225 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $0.52+

There are some tips that can help lower your electricity bill without turning off the fridge. Keep foods covered as the moisture released by foods makes the compressor have to work harder. If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, make sure you get one that's the right size for your family -- a full refrigerator uses less energy than one that's half-empty. And of course, decide what you want before you open the fridge to minimize the time the door's open.

If you have more than one refrigerator, consider consolidating your refrigerated items so that you can keep the second one unplugged at most times. You might also consider getting rid of a second fridge altogether, especially if it's older.

funeyes / Pixabay
funeyes / Pixabay

Ceiling Fan

  • Average Wattage: 75 watts

  • Cost per Year: $60

One great tip in climates with cooler nights is to turn on your ceiling fans in the evening while keeping your windows open. The fans can draw in cool air all evening that will help keep the home cool into the next day. You can keep ceiling fans unplugged during cooler months, or if it's hardwired, be sure to keep it turned off.

Burak Kebapci / Pexels
Burak Kebapci / Pexels

Incandescent Light Bulb

  • Average Wattage: 60 watts

  • Cost per Year: $1.04

Get this, a 60-watt incandescent light bulb uses...60 watts of power an hour. However, the better question might be "why are you still using incandescent bulbs?" Using newer, CFL bulbs will save you a lot in the long run -- both on your energy bill and on your trips to the hardware store. Compared to a 60-watt incandescent bulb, a 15-watt CFL bulb uses a quarter of the energy and lasts 10 times as long while a 12W LED light uses as little as one-fifth as much energy and lasts 25 times as long.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Dishwasher

  • Average Wattage: 1,800 watts

  • Cost per Year: $56.16

Even if you don't keep your dishwasher unplugged when not in use, there are ways to reduce its energy costs. Running your dishwasher only when it is full will help you save energy, as will finding opportunities to hand-wash dishes when there aren't enough to warrant running the dishwasher.

Household appliances are becoming more efficient all the time, so look for the most efficient model when it's time to replace your refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry pair or other appliance. Replacing an old appliance, even if it's still working, may make economic sense if the energy savings are there.

Matt_Brown / Getty Images
Matt_Brown / Getty Images

Furnace Fan

  • Average Wattage: 400 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $0.12

Unplug your furnace during the summer if you can. If it's hardwired, be sure to switch it off.

Sasha_Suzi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sasha_Suzi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coffee Maker

  • Average Wattage: 1,317 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $0.20

Your coffee maker requires a lot of energy while in use, so it's best to keep it unplugged when it isn't. If you have an instant coffee maker, keep it plugged into a timer to save on its standby energy load costs.

Rostislav_Sedlacek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rostislav_Sedlacek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Microwave

  • Average Wattage: 800-1,000

  • Cost per Hour: $0.08

It's no surprise that a microwave oven uses a lot of energy when you're heating up an entire meal in a matter of minutes, but it also uses energy when it's not working. All appliances with a clock use idle energy, and a microwave is no exception. Chances are you can easily see the time on your watch or mobile phone when you're in the kitchen, so there's no need to have your microwave plugged in 24/7.

lenta / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lenta / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laser Printer

  • Average Wattage: 250 watts

  • Cost per Hour: $100

Your laser printer is probably in standby mode more than it's actually in use, so it can be easy to overlook this energy vampire. Simply unplug your printer when you're not using it.

More From GOBankingRates

Sam DiSalvo, Gabrielle Olya and Amen Oyiboke-Osifo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Latest Stories

  • Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023

    Social Security recipients will soon find out what their new monthly payments will be in 2023 after the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. Beginning in December, the Social Security...

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Pro Bowl QB Hurts does best to protect sprained shoulder

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts finally found Eagles fans annoyed by one of his audibles. The changed play call that left some slightly ruffled? In this case, it was Hurts’ late decision to ask coach Nick Sirianni and some assistants to come into team headquarters on an off day and watch game film. “I think Mrs. Sirianni gave me a hard time about that one,” Hurts said Thursday, laughing. “And his kids. But I told him we had business to tend to. We have an opportunity of a lifetime.” Hurts doesn’

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn't even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I'm not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here's the rundown: A career-high 15 inter

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead. Malkin started the comeback with Pittsburgh's first power-play goal in nearly two weeks and gave the Penguins the lead after executing a pretty give-an

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham