Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Mynews Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MYNEWS) Shares

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.7x in the Specialty Retail industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Mynews Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MYNEWS) P/S ratio of 0.5x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

View our latest analysis for Mynews Holdings Berhad

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

How Has Mynews Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

Mynews Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Mynews Holdings Berhad.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Mynews Holdings Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Mynews Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 50% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 35% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 7.3% over the next year. With the industry predicted to deliver 9.7% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Mynews Holdings Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Given that Mynews Holdings Berhad's revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

Having said that, be aware Mynews Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here