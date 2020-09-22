Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Domino's Pizza, Inc.'s (NYSE:DPZ) Shares

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 35.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Domino's Pizza has been doing quite well of late. The P/E is probably high because investors think the company will continue to navigate the broader market headwinds better than most. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Domino's Pizza?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Domino's Pizza's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 121% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 13% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Domino's Pizza is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Domino's Pizza currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Domino's Pizza (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

