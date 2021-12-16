'Unparalleled courage': Biden honors three soldiers with Medal of Honor, including first Black service member to receive in post 9/11 war

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday awarded the Medal of Honor to three U.S. soldiers for their service during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, including a posthumous award for Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, the first Black service member to receive the military award since the war on terror began on 9/11.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee also were honored with the award, which is the nation's highest military award for valor.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude today as we honor the unparalleled courage and commitment to duty, and an indispensable, undisputable gallantry,” of Cashe, Celiz and Plumlee, Biden said. “It's just hard to explain where your soldiers got the courage they got.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended the ceremony.

Cashe’s posthumous award comes 16 years after the soldier saved several fellow service members from a burning vehicle while being attacked by enemy fire during a nighttime patrol in the Salah Ad Din province of Iraq.

On Oct. 17, 2005, Cashe was in command of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it was attacked by small-arms fire and an improvised explosive device that caused the vehicle to catch fire, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. First Class Alwyn C. Cashe for his actions in Iraq on Oct. 17, 2005, as his widow Tamara Cashe accepts the posthumous recognition during an event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Cashe and a fellow soldier were able to extract the driver from the burning vehicle and extinguish the flames before moving him to safety. While extinguishing the flames from the driver, Cashe’s fuel soaked uniform also ignited, causing severe burns to his body.

Despite the burns, Cashe went to the rear of the vehicle to continue to aid fellow service members, but was shot at by enemy fire. A fellow service member was able to fire back, allowing Cashe to move in and save four soldiers and escape the burning vehicle. Cashe went back to save two other service members and an interpreter from the burning vehicle who he noticed were missing.

Cashe ensured that his fellow soldiers received medical care first despite burns that covered the majority of his body, the White House said. He also refused to be evacuated by medical helicopters until all other wounded soldiers were evacuated first.

Less than one month after the incident, Cashe, 35, died of his wounds at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonioon Nov. 8, 2005.

“Alwyn Cashe and his family gave everything for our country," Biden said. "The devotion to his memory, to the years working to make sure that his courage and selflessness were properly documented and honored, is a testament to the love he inspired and the legacy left behind.”

Tamara Cashe, his widow, accepted the Medal of Honor on behalf of her husband.

Celiz, who was also awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously, died on July 12, 2018, in Paktia province, Afghanistan after exposing himself to fire to retrieve a weapon system, and using his body to shield wounded who were being carried to a medical evacuation helicopter.

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Celiz for his actions in Afghanistan on July 12, 2018, as his widow Katherine Celiz and daughter Shannon Celiz accept the posthumous recognition during an event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

According to the White House, Celiz “voluntarily exposed himself to intense enemy machine gun and small arms fire to retrieve and employ a heavy weapon system” that allowed the United States to move to a secure location and to treat wounded service members.

When the medical evacuation helicopter arrived, Celiz helped evacuate wounded service members by putting himself in the line of fire.

Celiz was hit by enemy fire after putting himself between the cockpit and the line of fire so the aircraft could depart. Celiz went on to motion to the aircraft to depart instead of trying to stay to load him on the helicopter.

"Christopher Celiz was courage made flesh," Biden said. "Today, we add his name to the elite vanguard of American warriors who generation after generation have strengthened and inspired our nation with their unwavering bravery and service."

Celiz's widow, Katherine Celiz, and daughter Shannon Celiz accepted the award on his behalf.

Plumlee, who was at the ceremony, was honored after he fought off suicide bombers who infiltrated a U.S. base in Afghanistan.

On Aug. 28, 2013, Plumlee responded to a massive explosion that created a 60-foot breach in the perimeter wall at Forward Operating Base Ghazni. Ten insurgents wearing suicide vests entered the complex through the breach. Plumlee, along with five Special Operations members, mounted two vehicles and raced to the explosion site, the White House said. As they approached, they came under fire from the insurgents.

“Using his body to shield the driver from enemy fire, he instinctively reacted, exiting the vehicle while simultaneously drawing his pistol and engaging an insurgent to the vehicle’s right,” the White House said. “Without cover and with complete disregard for his own safety, he advanced on the superior enemy force engaging multiple insurgents with only his pistol.”

U.S. President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee in the East Room of the White House December 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Plumlee, an Army Green Beret, is receiving the medal for his efforts to repel a suicide attack by Taliban fighters at Forward Operating Base Ghazni in Afghanistan in August 2013. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Plumlee killed two insurgents after reaching cover. He went on to engage the combatants at close range, including an insurgent whose suicide vest exploded seven meters from Plumlee, the White House said.

Plumlee and a small group of American and Polish soldiers continued to fight off the insurgents who infiltrated the complex. After an insurgent’s suicide vest went off and mortally wounded a U.S. soldier, Plumlee ran to the soldier, carried him to safety and gave the service member first aid. Plumlee went on to organize three Polish Soldiers to help clear and secure the area.

"No one will ever forget how you sprang into action when our when the enemy attacked our base. I'm grateful for your continued service and dedication to the country," Biden said.

In closing remarks, the president said he will continue the "sacred obligation" as commander-in-chief to protect service members who are sent to war for the nation and their families.

"Today we honor three outstanding soldiers whose actions embody the highest ideals of selfless service," Biden said. "We have only one truly sacred obligation ... to properly prepare and equip those troops we send into harm's way, care for them and their families, both while they're deployed and when they return. That commitment never expires.

"And as commander in chief, I promise it's a commitment that we will keep," Biden said.

