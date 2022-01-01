Unoccupied home explodes in Arlington early Saturday morning

An Arlington home exploded early Saturday morning, the city’s fire department said.

An Arlington home exploded early Saturday morning, the city’s fire department said.

The explosion occurred near the 4100 block of Viridian Village and fire personnel responded to the scene after “numerous calls about an explosion and fire,” they said.

“The initial investigation is this is the result of a gas appliance that was not fully turned off,” a Facebook post by the fire department said. “Construction company will have their engineers look at the damaged building to determine what needs to be done to ensure the affected area is safe to enter, once it is stable, crews will finish the investigation.”

The building was unoccupied, but suffered major structural damage. Crews from the City of Arlington, Viridian and Atmos were still working to clean the scene around 1 p.m. Saturday.

“The complete safety and security of the area is being maintained,” the fire department said.

Firefighters urged residents to make sure all gas appliances are turned off when not in use.