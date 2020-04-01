Senators announce four more team members have tested positive for coronavirus

The Senators announced Wednesday that four additional members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four additional members of the Ottawa Senators organization who travelled to California before the NHL season pause tested positive for COVID-19.



READ MORE: https://t.co/s7xyC1t7Lx pic.twitter.com/z3N5QcdIA5



— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 1, 2020

Of the four people affected, it is believed that three are players and one is a staff member.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The additional positive tests come after Ottawa had already made two separate announcements, one on March 17 and the other on March 21, that members of the team had contracted the coronavirus. The two unnamed players were the first confirmed cases in the NHL.

The Senators completed a road trip through California prior to the March 12 "pause" of the NHL schedule due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. They faced the Sharks (March 7), Ducks (March 10) and Kings (March 11).

A total of 52 people traveled with the team on its road trip with 44 showing no symptoms, according to a press release from March 21. The eight that were symptomatic were tested for the coronavirus.

All of the test results had been received as of Wednesday, with seven of them coming back positive. A statement on the Senator's website said that all those who tested positive had recovered. The team also said it had instructed everyone in the traveling group to self-quarantine starting on March 13.

MORE: NHL players pitch July restart; playoffs in August and September

"The Ottawa Senators' medical team continues to monitor players and staff and are following all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the greater community," the statement continued.

The additional positive tests bring the total number of confirmed cases among NHL players to seven, with five on the Senators and two on the Colorado Avalanche. None of the affected players have been named as of yet.