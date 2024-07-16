Unnamed Premier League Club’s €70M Bid for PSG Star Rejected, Report Says

Paris Saint-Germain appears to be open to selling players if the offer is suitable as the Manuel Ugarte and Randal Kolo Muani rumors suggest. However, not every player on this squad seems available for a transfer.

Kang-in Lee arrived last summer from RCD Mallorca, and the South Korean appeared in 35 matches across all competitions this past 2023-24 campaign. The 23-year-old scored five goals and five assists in his first season with the Parisians.

Now, with Kylian Mbappé gone, minutes could be available for players ready to step up in the attack. As a result, PSG might not be keen in allowing Lee to depart this summer.

According to Foot Mercato’s Josué Cassé, the reigning Ligue 1 champions rejected €70 million for Lee, who they refuse to sell. Moreover, Lee feels comfortable in Paris and does not want to leave the club.

Exclu FM : Le PSG repousse une offre de 70M€ pour Lee Kang-in 🔴🔵 ▪️offre d’un club de Premier League pour le numéro 19 des champions de France en titre

▪️proposition refusée par le club parisien, qui refuse de le vendre ❌

▪️le Sud-Coréen de 23 ans se sent bien à Paris et ne… pic.twitter.com/AcMIJipZBD — Josué Cassé (@CasseJosue) July 15, 2024

It will be interesting to see which Premier League club was keen on Lee and had their offer rejected. PSG likely want to see how certain players with increased roles this 2024-25 season.