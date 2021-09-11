‘Unnacceptable’: Idaho legislators weigh returning to session over vaccine mandates

Since President Biden’s announcement of sweeping new vaccine mandates this week, discussions in the Idaho Statehouse are again heating up over possible legislation to stop the president’s efforts to curb surging cases of COVID-19. One North Idaho legislator has already announced plans to return to Boise next week to address the topic.

On Thursday, Biden announced executive orders to mandate vaccines for all employees of businesses with over 100 workers. Employees who decline to get vaccinated would have to be tested for COVID-19 weekly, and show negative results. To carry out the vaccine mandate, Biden has directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to draft a rule.

Biden also announced an expanded mandate for federal workers by removing an option for workers to test out, as well as an expanded requirement for workers at health facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid to be vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.

In the Idaho House, some members are renewing their efforts to bring the legislature back in session, a possibility that has been dangled since this year’s term ended in an unusual fashion this spring.

Previous efforts to recall the legislature over Idaho hospitals that mandated vaccines for their workers failed to receive widespread support in the House and Senate, but Biden’s assertive new requirements have renewed interest in the possibility.

“What the Biden Administration announced yesterday is unnaceptable,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said in a Friday statement.

In a separate statement released Tuesday, the speaker said he would consider bringing the House back into session if a “narrow piece of legislation” were devised that accrued “unequivocal” majority support from both chambers. Anything short of that, he said, would waste taxpayer money.

When the Senate adjourned in May, the House did not officially end its session. Instead, the chamber passed a resolution that left open the possibility of reconvening “subject to the call of the Speaker.”

In a Saturday newsletter, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said that some House members plan to “return to Boise for Session next week to address this issue. This will be an attempt to attain 35-member quorum of committed legislators to pass a bill to protect individuals from medical tyranny.”

Reached by phone on Saturday, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, the Majority Caucus chair, said that House members could not return to session without the speaker’s approval, and that Scott had supported that resolution in May.

“There is no formal meeting planned whatsoever,” Blanksma told the Idaho Statesman.

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he doesn’t believe Scott’s effort to reconvene without the speaker’s approval is the right one. Crane said he instead wants to “work through the process” that Bedke has outlined for legislators, to find legislation that enough state legislators will support to return to session.

“At this point, I don’t think that (Scott’s plan) is a productive way to move forward,” Crane told the Statesman on Saturday. And after Biden announced the plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees of large businesses, Crane said he believes Gov. Brad Little and Bedke will feel a more pressing need to return to the Capitol.

For several weeks, Crane has been gathering a list of House members who would support returning to session to address vaccine mandates. Crane said his list is up to 32 House members who support banning vaccine mandates for nurses. He said Biden’s plan “100% made my job easier.”

“It was no longer Republicans arguing with it,” Crane said. “It’s like, whoa, he’s the bad guy for Republicans. You’re able to talk to your colleagues and say, ‘Really? You want to adopt a Democratic position on this issue?’”

In the Senate, Sen. Mark Harris (R-Soda Springs), the majority caucus chair, said that while he hasn’t yet discussed the issue with his entire caucus, it’s unclear whether a majority of senators would support any particular legislation. Throughout the summer, the appetite in the Senate to reconvene over vaccines has been less than in the House.

Harris told the Statesman that the Senate’s majority leader, Chuck Winder (R-Boise), has been working with Gov. Brad Little on possible lawsuits or executive orders to counter Biden’s mandates. On Friday, the governor announced he was “exploring” a potential lawsuit.

“I think its prudent to wait and see if the governor makes any headway on any legal action, and if it’s possible for the governor to issue any executive order to counter Biden’s mandate,” Harris said on Saturday. He added that the president’s efforts amount to “government overreach.”

Senator Winder could not immediately be reached for comment.