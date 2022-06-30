Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Projected to Reach $4.4 billion by 2025

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™ research report, the "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market by Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle & Autonomous Underwater Vehicle), ROV & AUV Market by Application, Product, Propulsion System, System, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" is estimated to be USD 2.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in trade of Underwater drones, developments in the military sector, and unmanned commercial sector.

Major players in the Underwater drones market include

  • BAE Systems (UK),

  • Kongsberg (Norway),

  • Lockheed Martin (US),

  • Saab AB (Sweden),

  • Northrop Grumman Corp. (US),

  • Oceaneering International Inc. (US), and

  • The Boeing Company (US).

Other key players in the market are Teledyne Technologies (US), ECA Group (France), Boston Engineering Corp. (US), Cellula Robotics (Canada) and BALT Robotics (Poland). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Unmanned underwater vehicles market for the period, 2016-2025.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140710720

Need for ocean data & mapping to drive the market.

UUVs are equipped with sensors and payloads and, hence, are useful for ocean research and seabed mapping. They are used to measure water temperature, salinity, pH values, and currents, as well as to help understand the dynamics of the ocean. Such data is also required to create a detailed map for navigation and mineral extraction. Although these activities are also performed by USVs (unmanned surface vehicles), they have high production costs.

OceanAero’s Submaran and Triton are unmanned underwater vessels used for this purpose. The UUVs integrate the capabilities of a submarine and a surface sailing vessel and can gather a wide range of data, including environmental monitoring and sampling, remote area monitoring, oceanographic data gathering and hydrography. They are also effective environmental monitoring solutions for research or spill response.

By UUV type, the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) segment Accounts for the largest share of the total UUVs market.

Remotely operated vehicles are tethered underwater vehicles, which are connected to an operator via a series of cables. These cables are responsible for transmitting command and control signals to and from the underwater vehicle, thereby allowing remote operation of the vehicle. ROVs are increasingly utilized for various applications such as offshore drilling, safety and security checks, ocean data and mapping, and mineral extraction. Brazil, Mexico, West Africa, and Southeast Asia are lucrative markets for offshore exploration. The increase in offshore exploration activities worldwide is anticipated to propel the demand for ROVs. The ROV market is more mature and technologically advanced than the AUV market, which is still in the development stage.

Browse in-depth TOC on “UUV Market
465 - Tables
72 - Figures
380 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=140710720

By Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) applications, the Commercial segment Accounts for the largest share of the total UUVs market.

The growing need for oil & gas exploration is expected to drive global demand for ROV in the commercial domain. The commercial exploration segment of the remotely operated vehicle market has been further sub-segmented into offshore drilling, survey & seabed mapping, pipeline/cabling/inspection, and communication.

Asia Pacific: the fastest-growing market for Unmanned underwater vehicles

The Asia Pacific comprises China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific and is the fastest-growing market for UUVs. Factors such as increased military spending, the growing need for energy in emerging economies, and the rising adoption of UUVs in various application areas are driving the growth of the UUV market in Asia Pacific. The demand for UUVs for mine exploration and oceanographic studies has increased significantly in the past few years. The rising military capabilities of developing nations such as India and South Korea are also expected to boost the demand for UUVs in Asia Pacific.

The increasing need for energy and the high GDP growth rate in developing countries such as China and India are creating huge opportunities for UUV manufacturers in this region. China, Japan, and India are now exploring the Indian Ocean for oceanographic research. The rising defense activities, including security and Anti-submarine Warfare (ASW), in these countries, are also contributing to the growth of the UUV market in Asia Pacific.

UUVs are being widely adopted by the Chinese navy. For instance, in October 2019, China unveiled its first home-grown large displacement UUV, the HSU-001 on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The HSU-001 is likely to be used for long-range patrols. Globally, large UUVs are not popular due to the high cost and complexity involved in transporting and maintaining them; HSU-001 is thus leading in this sector. The UUV market in India is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of UUVs by the Indian Navy to prevent the smuggling of illegal goods, and for border surveillance. The military & defense application held the largest share of the UUV market in Asia Pacific, largely due to China and India, which have a strong focus on their military forces. For instance, India has adopted the Adamya UUV with a depth range of 1,500 m, which can be launched from submarine torpedo tubes and surface ships. It can be used for various applications such as hydrographic surveys; underwater mine detection and countermeasure; intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions; offshore surveys; harbor security; clandestine monitoring, environmental monitoring; and anti-submarine operations.

Related Reports:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility, Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Mode of Operation, Size, System, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Montreal trips Charlotte 2-1 to get back in MLS win column

    MONTREAL — Bouncing back after a loss to your closest rival in the semifinals of a tournament is no small feat. It’s even harder when your next game is only three days later, but that’s exactly the situation CF Montreal found themselves in on Saturday. Montreal managed to pull it off, getting back into the Major League Soccer win column after beating Charlotte FC 2-1 at Saputo Stadium and claiming second place in the Eastern Conference in the process. Romell Quioto and Mathieu Choinière scored f

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s