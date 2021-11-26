Forecasts by Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent), by Component (Hardware, Software, Service (Security Service, Flight Service, Information Service)), by Solution (Communication Infrastructure, Surveillance Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure), by End-user (Agriculture & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186244/?utm_source=GNW



Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market– our new study reveals trends, contracts, and predicted investments



Increasing autonomous airspace activities



Some of the factors that are expected to positively influence development of UTM systems include the increasing prevalence of drones used in several sectors such as delivery, agriculture, surveillance etc. Technological progress made in UAVs, cargo drones and autonomous ground delivery is expected to boost demand for UTM services to enhance the safety of low altitude airspace. The COVID-19 pandemic also provided necessary boost to the market that enabled entry to companies to test their systems and services to gain regulatory approval.



If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain’s report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.



Key questions answered are in this report

• How is the unmanned traffic management market evolving? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What are the upcoming developments and regulatory framework in the market?

• Where is the unmanned traffic management market heading?

• What is driving and restraining the unmanned traffic management market?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the unmanned traffic management projects for these leading companies?

• What are the implication of unmanned traffic management projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



You need to discover how this will impact the unmanned traffic management market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 1120+ page report provides 803 tables and 793 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Unmanned Traffic Management Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analysis reveal the unmanned traffic management prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analysis, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analysis (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and project developments.

• Discover how the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the world market and submarkets, and what are the projected recovery patterns



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W, and U are discussed in this report.



Unmanned Traffic Management: By Type

• Persistent

• Non-Persistent



Unmanned Traffic Management: By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

– Security Service

– Flight Service

– Information Service



Unmanned Traffic Management: By Solutions

• Communication Infrastructure

• Surveillance Infrastructure

• Navigation Infrastructure



Unmanned Traffic Management: By End-use

• Agriculture & Forestry

• Logistics & Transportation

• Surveillance & Monitoring

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Russia

– France

– Switzerland

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

– Brazil

– Colombia

– Rest of South America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the unmanned traffic management market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Airbus Group SE

• AirMap Inc.

• Altitude Angel Limited

• Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI)

• Frequentis AG

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• PrecisionHawk Inc.

• Rockwell Collins (Collins Aerospace)

• senseFly Inc.

• Skyward IO Inc.

• Thales Group

• Unifly NV

• Viasat Inc.

• Wing Aviation LLC



Overall world revenue for unmanned traffic management market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Unmanned Traffic Management Market report helps you



In summary, our 1130+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Unmanned Traffic Management Market, with forecasts for Type, Component, Solutions, and End-use each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 19 key national markets – See forecasts for the unmanned traffic management market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, UK, China, India, Indonesia and UAE among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the unmanned traffic management market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Airbus Group SE, AirMap Inc., Altitude Angel Limited, Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI), Frequentis AG, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, PrecisionHawk Inc., Rockwell Collins (Collins Aerospace), senseFly Inc., Skyward IO Inc., Thales Group, Unifly NV, Viasat Inc., and Wing Aviation LLC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186244/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



