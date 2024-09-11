UNLV will test Kansas football with an odd formation. Here are keys to a Jayhawks win

The Kansas Jayhawks football team has a chance to bounce back on Friday against UNLV after a tough loss to Illinois on Saturday.

In this week’s Rock Chalk Film Room, KU beat writer Shreyas Laddha and former Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley discuss what Kansas must do in order to beat UNLV.

Topics include stopping the run, making Jalon Daniels’ life easier — and how KU football can avoid the mistakes it made vs. Illinois.

Check out this week’s film room.

Have questions, comments or a topic you’d like us to cover next week? Reach out to Shreyas on X (formerly Twitter), or send an email to sladdha@kcstar.com. Carter can be reached via X at @carter_stanley9.