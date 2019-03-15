UNLV fires coach Marvin Menzies

Sporting News
Menzies registered a 48-48 record during his three seasons at UNLV.

UNLV fires coach Marvin Menzies

Menzies registered a 48-48 record during his three seasons at UNLV.

Marvin Menzies is no longer the coach at UNLV.

The school has fired Menzies after three seasons, it announced Friday. The Rebels finished 2018-19 with a 17-14 record.

Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said a change was in the “best interests of the program” and the department.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“I want to thank coach Menzies for calming the waters and building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program over the past three years,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “A change of this significance impacts many good people. It was not taken lightly.”

Menzies registered a 48-48 record during his time at UNLV. The school last made the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13.

MORE: Texas A&M fires coach Billy Kennedy, Buzz Williams ‘strong favorite’ to replace him, reports say | March Madness 2019: 3 takeaways from Florida’s SEC Tournament upset of No. 9 LSU

Menzies took over the program in April 2016 after Chris Beard left for Texas Tech less than a month after being hired.


What to Read Next