Unlucky Mike Jackson takes spinning kick to groin, eye poke in UFC return after 4 years – but at least he won

Mike Jackson got his first official UFC win, but it wasn’t under ideal circumstances.

Jackson was declared the winner on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 205 after Dean Barry was disqualified following two illegal moves in the first round of their welterweight fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

First came a spinning kick to the groin that had Jackson writhing in pain.

“Oh my God, a spinning kick to the d*ck!” Jackson yelled while on his knees, which could be heard on the ESPN+ live stream. “Ah, f*ck! Ahh, that motherf*cker!”

You can watch the painful moment below (via Twitter):

Related

CM Punk's UFC 225 loss overturned due to Mike Jackson's positive marijuana test

After several minutes of recovery time, the fight resumed. And then came an egregious eye gouge during a clinch exchange with Barry.

(ESPN+ screenshot)

The second illegal move led to the conclusion as Jackson said he couldn’t open his eye and was unable to continue.

“I don’t wanna fight with this eye,” he told the doctor.

Jackson (1-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) made his mark in MMA after being signed to the UFC with no professional fights to face Mikey Gall in 2016 and then pro wrestling star CM Punk in 2018.

Jackson lost to Gall in 45 seconds at UFC Fight Night 82. He then returned to the octagon two years later to face CM Punk at UFC 225 where he won by unanimous decision, but later had his victory overturned by the Illinois commission after testing positive for marijuana.