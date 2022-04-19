Unlucky in love? Kansas City, Wichita ranked worst two cities for dating in the U.S.

Kynala Phillips
·2 min read
Spondylolithesis/Getty Images

If it seems like your dating apps are actively working against you or the dating scene feels stale, it might be because Kansas City could be the worst place for dating in the country.

A study by Sperling’s BestPlaces looked at 80 metros in the U.S. and ranked the best and worst cities for dating. Kansas City ranked dead last in the list, making it the worst place in the country for young singles trying to meet their perfect love match.

Wichita, Kansas, joins Kansas City in the bottom at the barrel as the second worst place for dating.

The ranking considered the percentage of singles between the ages 18 and 24, population density and dating venues like bars and concerts, according to BestPlaces, which is a site that is dedicated to analyzing and ranking data about people and places in the U.S.

Cities that ranked at the very bottom of the list were among cities that had the least places for young people to meet and socialize, according to a statement on the study. Wichita, specifically, had the least number of coffee shops per capita, which solidified the city in 79th place.

Although Kansas City is riddled with award-winning coffee shops, it wasn’t enough to pull KC high up in the list.

Cities that are best for dating ranked high because they are densely populated college towns, making it easy to get to know and connect with new people, according to the statement. The top three cities for dating included Austin, Texas, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Surprisingly, some of the most popular major cities didn’t even make the top ten list. Cities like Chicago, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia ranked 55th, 46th and 64th, respectively.

“Large cities that everyone associates with socializing, like Los Angeles and Miami, did not rank particularly high, scoring lower in categories like coffee shops per capita and flowers bought as gifts,” Sperling’s BestPlaces president Bert Sperling said in a statement.

So if the dating pool seems tainted, and you want to see where you might have a better shot at a love match, check out the full listing of all 80 cities in the study.

To get an idea of how each city is stacking up to each other, here are the top ten best cities for dating:

  1. Austin, Texas

  2. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  3. San Diego

  4. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

  5. Seattle

  6. Charleston, South Carolina

  7. Norfolk, Virginia

  8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  9. Springfield, Massachusetts

  10. Honolulu

Here’s the top ten worst cities for dating:

  1. Kansas City, Missouri

  2. Wichita, Kansas

  3. Minneapolis-St. Paul

  4. Detroit

  5. Louisville, Kentucky

  6. Greensboro/Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  7. Atlanta

  8. Pittsburgh

  9. Houston

  10. Charlotte, North Carolina

