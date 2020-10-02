Unlock 5: Class 9 to 12 students allowed to voluntarily go to school for guidance in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 2 (ANI): As a part of Unlock-5, students of class 9 to 12 are allowed to voluntarily go to the school and get guidance from their teachers after getting consent from their parents, said Rajasthan Home Department.

Swimming pools, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes, and amusement parks will be closed till October 31, as per guidelines issued for Unlock-5. There will be a provision for nine months for no entry at these places.



"If any guideline is not followed then you will have to pay a heavy fine ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 10,000," the State Health Department stated.

Rajasthan has reported 20,807 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

