An unlikely trick to remove coffee stains from your mugs, thermoses
If you are a regular coffee drinker you may notice stains start to build up on your mugs, thermoses and coffee pots. Brown coffee stains will start to form on anything that coffee sits in for a while.
Coffee stains are notoriously difficult to clean and sometimes soap and water just won't cut it. There is a simple trick to getting your mugs and coffee pots clean again, but depending on your age, it makes use of an item that you may not have handy at home.
An unlikely cleaner
A trick to cleaning your coffee mugs and thermoses is using denture tablets. The tablets, meant to clean dentures, also do a remarkable job getting rid of coffee and hard water stains. If denture tablets aren't handy you can also use baking soda.
How to clean your mugs, thermoses
First, add room temperature water and drop your tablet into the mug, coffee pot, thermos or any other place you have coffee.
The tablet will bubble in the water, removing coffee and hard water stains.
Leave the tablet in for about 15 minutes. Leave it longer if its a tough stain.
Finally, empty the container and rinse it out.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to remove tricky coffee stains from mugs, thermoses