It's Unlikely That Shareholders Will Increase Armada Data Corporation's (CVE:ARD) Compensation By Much This Year

Key Insights

Armada Data will host its Annual General Meeting on 9th of November

CEO R. Matthews' total compensation includes salary of CA$110.0k

The total compensation is 70% less than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Armada Data's EPS fell by 79% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 84%

The underwhelming performance at Armada Data Corporation (CVE:ARD) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 9th of November. The data we gathered below shows that CEO compensation looks acceptable for now.

View our latest analysis for Armada Data

Comparing Armada Data Corporation's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Armada Data Corporation has a market capitalization of CA$265k, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$121k for the year to May 2023. That's a modest increase of 5.9% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of CA$110.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Canadian Interactive Media and Services industry with market capitalizations below CA$275m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was CA$398k. This suggests that R. Matthews is paid below the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$110k CA$105k 91% Other CA$11k CA$8.7k 9% Total Compensation CA$121k CA$114k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 87% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 13% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Armada Data and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

Armada Data Corporation's Growth

Over the last three years, Armada Data Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 79% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 13%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Armada Data Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Few Armada Data Corporation shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -84% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 4 which are a bit unpleasant) in Armada Data we think you should know about.

Important note: Armada Data is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.