The unlikely London suburb where fleeing Hongkongers are starting new lives

Sutton high street - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Just a fortnight ago, Mavis Leung and her husband Issac were in Hong Kong. But after enduring several years of political turmoil in their hometown, they finally left for good.

“I feel it’s not a safe place for me anymore,” says Leung. Instead, the couple have decided to build a new life in Sutton.

“The people are very nice and friendly and the council is very helpful,” she adds. “We can easily go to the high street and buy our daily needs.”

The Leung’s aren’t alone in picking the suburb to start their new lives. As Beijing’s crackdown on the financial hub only intensifies, many Hongkongers fleeing to the UK are choosing to settle in Sutton, south London.

Some are being guided by influencers – known in the city as “key opinion leaders”. YouTube channels with names such as “Sutton Bei Bei” give an account of life in the suburb and encourage others to follow suit.

In the months of April and June, almost 20pc of new registered buyers at the local Foxtons were from Hong Kong. The estate agent has placed signs in Cantonese in its windows and set up a special Asia Pacific helpdesk to deal with the huge increase in demand.

The main attraction is a string of excellent schools in the area, including Sutton Grammar and Nonsuch High School for Girls, as well as relatively affordable house prices and close proximity to London.

Hong Kong in Sutton - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

“We often hear among Hongkongers that education is their primary consideration on where they choose to settle down,” says Julian Chan, co-founder and director of Hongkongers in Britain (HKB).

Government data shows there have been 8,500 school applications for Hong Kong children so far this academic year. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Sutton Council processed 515 applications for children arriving from the city.

It comes as China continues to tighten its grip on the former British colony. Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020 – the year the National Security Law was brought in – followed by a further 23,000 last year. In 2022, the departures have turned into an exodus with 140,000 leaving in the first quarter alone.

Story continues

While many are choosing nearby Singapore, swathes are turning to Britain. Relatively easy access has been granted via the British National Overseas visa, which allows eligible Hong Kong residents to live, work and study in the UK for up to five years.

An estimated 5.4m people are eligible for the scheme, and more than 100,000 applications have been approved since its launch last year.

“A lot of them [Hongkongers] are seeking safety and protection in the UK and also of course freedom,” says Chan. “Those are the most important push and pull factors because they don’t see Hong Kong as a place they recognise, so that’s why they are very eager to make the move.”

Where Hongkongers have settled, the communities have started to grow. The Sutton Hong Kongers’ Fellowship, which worships at Trinity Church, has recently welcomed around 300 new members. Its Facebook group is followed by more than 1,000 people.

But Hong Kong citizens are not alone in their rush to Sutton. The suburb has also been caught up in a wider move away from city centres, as demand for space has grown since the pandemic and commuters can more easily work from home.

As a result, the housing stock is beginning to run short. Developments such as Sutton Plaza, just a six-minute walk from Trinity Church, are filling with expats from Hong Kong who have been forced to rent while searching for somewhere to buy.

A porter at Sienna House – an apartment block built as part of the Sutton Plaza complex just a year ago – estimates around 70pc of the residents are from Hong Kong.

Sutton residents Sin-Chung & Cherry Lee from Hong Kong - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

“I’m enjoying it here, but it’s not easy to find accommodation now,” says Sin-Chung Lee, who moved to Sutton with his wife Cherry in the past year. “You can see there are plenty of Hong Kong people here, so many of us will look for accommodation elsewhere.”

The couple, who are renting a semi-detached house, have just bought a home 40 miles away in Bishop’s Stortford, on the other side of London.

Local schools rapidly running out of places is only exacerbating the need for new arrivals to look elsewhere.

According to HKB’s Chan, other areas on London’s outskirts being scouted out as alternatives include Kingston, Harrow, Ealing and Barnet. Towns further afield but within easy reach of the capital – such as Reading, Southampton, Brighton and even Milton Keynes – are also proving popular.

Savvy developers are following the money. High house prices in Hong Kong – which had a world-beating average property value of around £1m in 2020 – means some new arrivals are well-positioned in the UK property market. Many end up bidding well over the asking price, according to Guildford-based Nicholas Yuen, international business development manager at Foxtons.

For housebuilders, overseas buyers often have the added attraction of boosting forward sales. Many Hong Kong residents keen to secure a safety net in the UK are willing to put down deposits on unbuilt properties and pay the full sum over several years.

As soaring inflation and an intensifying cost of living crisis puts the brakes on the UK property market boom, Hong Kong buyers could prove a key source of business.

Yuen, whose parents met in Hong Kong, says: “There are a number of developers, especially housebuilders in the home counties, who have identified the Hong Kong market and are now actually less nervous about the situation and can retain the prices.”

For Julian Chan, the recent influx also comes with dangers. “The last thing we want is all Hongkongers concentrating in one particular location, pushing property prices up,” he says. “That wouldn’t go down very well among locals.”

Chan adds his group will be closely monitoring whether expats are buying properties for residential use, or merely investing their spare cash.

For many, however, the quiet suburbs provide a necessary escape from the increasingly draconian lifestyle in their home city.

“Honestly, I do not trust rule by law in Hong Kong anymore,” says Mavis Leung. “In the UK, at least everyone can follow the rules. Under the rule of law we can enjoy rights and responsibilities equally and we can enjoy respect and freedom.”