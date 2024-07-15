Unlikely keeper touted as possible Alisson replacement

With Alisson Becker still on the radar of the money-men from Saudi Arabia, Liverpool have reportedly lined up a surprise candidate to replace the Brazilian should he make the move to the Middle East this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Reds are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as a potential replacement.

The report claims that Liverpool have initiated contact, likely through Lunin’s agent Jorge Mendes, to secure his services should Alisson depart during this transfer window.

The Ukrainian international, currently under contract with the La Liga giants until 2025, has been offered a new contract by Real Madrid after he unexpectedly played a major role in the team last season following Thibaut Courtois’ knee injury in August 2023.

The 25-year-old saw off competition from Kepa Arrizabalaga, on loan from Chelsea, and secured 12 clean sheets in 31 matches.

However, with Courtois now fully recovered, the Belgian is set to resume his role as Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper, relegating Lunin to a backup position yet again.

Lunin, non-committal about his future

Lunin, when asked about his future in a Marca interview, remained non-committal. "Let’s see, let’s see…," he said.

"Well, the only thing I can say is that everything went well with Madrid. And now it’s in the hands of Madrid. That’s what I can say about my future.”

When pressed for more details, Lunin added: "Well, I said what I wanted to say. Soon… Well, I don’t know what’s going to happen either.”

Düsseldorf, NRW, Deutschland, 21.06.2024: Merkur Spiel-Arena: Fußball-EM 2024, Gruppe E, Slowakei - Ukraine: Torwart Andrij Lunin 23, Ukrainische Nationalmannschaft mit gesenktem Blick und Ball in der rechten Hand *** Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany, 21 06 2024 Merkur Spiel Arena Football European Championship 2024, Group E, Slovakia Ukraine Goalkeeper Andrij Lunin 23, Ukrainian national team with lowered gaze and ball in right hand Copyright: xdtsxNachrichtenagenturx dts_41100

Ederson's future holds the key

Any possible move for Lunin by Liverpool will hinge on the movements of Manchester City’s Ederson, who is also a target for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

According to Teamtalk, Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with Ederson’s camp for a lucrative £200,000 per week contract. However, if Manchester City delay finalising this deal, Saudi officials are prepared to shift their focus to Alisson.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which controls Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, is eager to secure top-quality goalkeepers, with Ederson and Alisson among their key targets. Should their efforts fail, PIF has lined up alternative options, including Lunin, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Athletico Paranaense’s Bento, also on Liverpool's radar.

A key part of the Liverpool team

Alisson, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2018, has been instrumental in the club’s success, winning numerous honours, including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The Brazil international, under contract until 2027, is a top earner at the club with a weekly salary of £210,000.

Despite the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, Alisson has shown no indication of wanting to leave Anfield.

If he does, the question is bound to be asked: is Lunin good enough to replace him?

