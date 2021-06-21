‘Unlikely’ Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July, cabinet minister says

(Getty Images)

Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested it is “unlikely” the remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July, claiming the government would “always err on the side of caution”.

Announcing a delay to the final stage of lifting England’s Covid measures last week due to a surge in cases linked to the Delta variant, Boris Johnson also told the public there would be a review after two weeks.

But pressed on the date, the business secretary, who said he hoped for “some type of normality” on 19 July, told Sky News: “I think between you and me, I would always err on the side of caution and I would look to 19 July.

“It could be before, but I think that’s unlikely. Well, I don’t know, that’s just my guess. Generally we’ve stuck to the dates that we’ve said.

“I remember in the previous dates there was a lot of push to try to get the dates 12 April earlier, the 17 May earlier. That didn’t happen.”

Mr Kwarteng’s comments come on 21 June — the day the remaining restrictions were due to be lifted under the government’s original roadmap, but the prime minister was forced to postpone, due to surging cases of the Delta variant first detected in India.

Mr Johnson said: “We will monitor the position every day and if after 2 weeks we have concluded that the risk has diminished then we reserve the possibility of proceeding to Step 4 and full opening sooner.

“As things stand – and on the basis of the evidence I can see right now – I am confident we will not need any more than 4 weeks and we won’t need to go beyond 19 July”.

