Unlike KS, out-of-state driver’s license won’t work for voting in MO. Here’s what to do

As Missouri voters head to the polls, they may find that the ID card they used in August’s primary election is no longer accepted. That’s because Missouri’s voter ID laws have changed since just a few months ago.

In August, many IDs were acceptable to use as proof of your identity. But now, Missouri voters with IDs issued by another state can’t use them to cast their ballots. Instead, they will be given a provisional ballot.

Here’s what to know about the latest voter ID requirements, and what will happen if you don’t have one for early voting or on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

What has changed since August?

A new Missouri voting law is now in effect, and its most immediate impact is restricting the types of IDs voters can use.

Up until now, many types of ID were acceptable, including non-government-issued documents like school IDs, utility bills and bank statements.

Now, Missouri voters must show a photo ID issued by either the state of Missouri or the federal government. That means residents with driver’s licenses from another state will be given a provisional ballot, even if they bring along a proof of residence like a utility bill with their Missouri address on it.

In Kansas, voter ID laws have not changed since the primary election. You can review the requirements below.

What IDs can I use to vote in Missouri?

To vote in Missouri, your ID must now meet three important criteria:

It must be issued by either the state of Missouri or the federal government.

It must bear your name and a photo of you.

It must not be expired.

Eligible IDs include a Missouri driver’s license, a Missouri non-driving photo ID card, a Missouri military ID, a Missouri veteran’s card with a photo on it or a non-expired U.S. passport. Consult the Missouri secretary of state’s website for the full list.

Ineligible IDs include an out-of-state driver’s license, any photo ID issued by another state, an expired U.S. passport, a utility bill, a bank statement, a school ID or a workplace ID.

If you bring one of these ineligible IDs, you will be given a provisional ballot as long as you are registered to vote. If you aren’t registered, you won’t be able to vote at all.

What IDs can I use to vote in Kansas?

Kansas requires a photo ID in order to vote, but doesn’t require that it be issued by the federal government or the state of Kansas. Many forms of ID are acceptable as long as they bear your name and photo. If the ID has an expiration date, it must be unexpired unless you are 65 or older.

Eligible IDs include a driver’s license or other photo ID from any state, a U.S. passport, a student ID from a Kansas university, an employee ID from a government office, a public assistance ID card and more. Consult the Kansas secretary of state’s website for the full list.

Ineligible IDs include an expired ID, a school ID from outside of Kansas, an employee ID not issued by a government office, a utility bill, a bank statement or an ID without your photo on it.

If you bring one of these ineligible IDs, you will be given a provisional ballot.

Can I still vote without these eligible IDs?

Yes — as long as you are registered, you can still vote in Missouri or Kansas. However, without the eligible IDs listed above, you will be given a provisional ballot, which are reviewed and, if approved, are counted later.

In Missouri, that means your vote will only be counted if you show an eligible ID later that day or if the signature on your ballot matches the one on your registration application. Your local election authority will decide whether the signatures match.

In Kansas, that means your vote will be sealed and may be counted during the week after the election. The staff of your local election office ultimately decides whether to recommend that county officials count provisional ballots based on their reason for being issued.

Here’s where you can still vote early ahead of Tuesday’s election. On Tuesday, polls will be open in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in Kansas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Do you have more questions about how to participate in Tuesday’s election? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.