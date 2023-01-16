Unlike Eddie Jones, Steve Borthwick puts his faith in the Premiership's best

Charlie Morgan
·3 min read
Unlike Eddie Jones, Steve Borthwick puts his faith in the Premiership's best for England - Bob Bradford/Getty Images
A clean slate, some exciting names and a statement decision to leave out Billy Vunipola for the Six Nations. The Steve Borthwick era is underway, and his selections are sure to generate just as much debate as those of his predecessor.

Owen Farrell has been backed, unequivocally and unapologetically, as captain, despite his disciplinary issue, and Elliot Daly returns from exile with Dan Cole. It has been suggested that Borthwick will take on advice from close confidants in his coaching team and the Harlequins influence – in the context of Nick Evans’ appointment to lead attacking matters – is fascinating.

Cadan Murley is picked as Jonny May and Jack Nowell, two far more experienced wings, are discarded. Joe Marchant, jettisoned by Jones on last summer’s tour of Australia, wins a recall. On the back of a sparkling performance in Paris, Marcus Smith is one of three fly-halves and Jack Walker one of three hookers. And, eye-catchingly, Alex Dombrandt is included above Billy Vunipola.

A desire for speed among the pack

The last of these is the clearest indication of a desire to tap into Evans’ methods – as well as the most successful traits of Saracens and Leicester Tigers – and would seem to underline a desire for speed among the pack. Ben Earl and Ben Curry, exceptional for Saracens and Sale Sharks, respectively, are back-row options. Jack Willis, an arch-jackaller, will be whisked over from Toulouse. Tom Pearson misses out, with the tenacious Lewis Ludlam retaining his spot. Sam Simmonds is another candidate at the base of the scrum.

Turning to locks, David Ribbans misses out as rangy hybrids – Ollie Chessum and Nick Isiekwe as well as Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes – join Jonny Hill. Borthwick’s plans for the lineout will be detailed and meticulous. There is one Vunipola, Mako, with no Joe Marler. Ellis Genge was a shoo-in, but Bevan Rodd’s selection over Val Rapava-Ruskin will raise eyebrows. With set-piece solidity earmarked as a priority, Cole and Joe Heyes make it a pair of tighthead props from Leicester.

Dan Kelly is one of seven Tigers and a specialist inside centre capable of adding direction. Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade provide midfield familiarity. Daly is sure to be a major playmaker, whatever position he adopts, not least because of his existing relationship with Farrell. Fin Smith, unfussy and sharp for Northampton Saints since his move from stricken Worcester Warriors, is in as a fly-half with George Ford yet to prove his fitness following a long lay-off.

News of Jones being appointed as Australia head coach, which broke with typically mischievous timing around 12 hours before England’s announcement was due, momentarily distracted from the intrigue surrounding Borthwick’s first squad. But it could not prick a sense of anticipation that had been swelling for four weeks.

In the main, Premiership form has been rewarded, Alex Mitchell, the sparky Northampton Saints scrum-half, and Ollie Hassell-Collins, the pacey London Irish wing, have been influential at domestic level for a long while. Now, with Scotland due at Twickenham in 19 days’ time, Borthwick bids to translate the best of the Premiership into a cohesive and committed England side.

