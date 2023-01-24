Unleashing the Power of Connection: The Vibe Agency Mission To Connect and Engage

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / The event industry has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, and for Valerie Bihet, founder and CEO of VIBE Agency , it has been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and triumphs. Valerie never imagined that she would become an entrepreneur and run her own event management agency. She always saw herself working in a corporate role for big name brands. However, fate had other plans for her, and she found herself starting VIBE and steering it through some of the toughest times the industry has ever faced.

The 2008 global economic crisis proved to be a significant test for VIBE, and the events as a whole, but Valerie navigated the turbulent waters and kept her company afloat. As she continued to grow the business to more than seven figures in revenue, COVID arrived, bringing yet another unseemingly uncontrollable obstacle to her doorstep. Though many firms in the event industry had to fold under Valerie's leadership and strategic thinking, VIBE not only survived but thrived in these difficult times.

While other industries like banking, insurance, and the cosmetics industry quickly adapted their technologies and processes to handle the move to the online space, the events industry had been slower to catch up. Valerie collaborated closely with her clients on their digital transformation to plan and execute online and hybrid events.

The majority of her time is spent investigating new trends in the market. She was in leadership of a sizable hybrid technology conference with 8,000 in-person guests and 2,000 virtual attendees prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. She also managed to seamlessly shift her own business to digital in record time and assist many of her customers in adjusting their marketing and event plans to the online environment thanks to her significant knowledge with cloud technologies and digital platforms.



She has received multiple professional recognitions for her work, including being named one of the 2022 "BizBash 500 Most Influential Event Pros," a 2021 Smart Women in Meetings "Hall of Fame inductee" by smart Meetings Magazine, a "top 50 Event Company" by Special Events for multiple years, and more. Additionally, since VIBE's founding in 2024 she has grown the company to nine employees and produced more than 1,100 events throughout the United States, Europe, Mexico, East Asia and South America.

Valerie's journey as an entrepreneur began when she started an agency specializing in hostess services for events, which eventually grew to encompass all aspects of event planning and execution. With her prior experience working for companies like Disney and Club Med, she is well-equipped to understand the needs and perspectives of her clients. As a European who has lived in the United States, she is comfortable and well-versed in both markets.

Valerie believes that all companies should invest a minimum of 10% of their budget towards events as part of their overall marketing and branding strategy. Given the significant resources that companies allocate towards organizing internal and external events, it is crucial to ensure that the design, planning, and execution of these events are executed flawlessly in order to maximize the return on investment. This is where VIBE's expertise can prove to be invaluable.

"We align every component of the event strategy with the client's goals, whether it's the successful launch of a product or participation in a trade show, and stay on top of the latest trends to help leaders connect with their audience on an emotional level," she says.

Valerie's journey as a leader and entrepreneur is a testament to the power of passion and determination. With VIBE Agency , she has created more than just a business; she has built a brand that is synonymous with excellence, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Her team's dedication to staying on top of the latest trends, combined with her own wealth of experience and expertise, has earned her agency a reputation for producing truly memorable events that leave a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Through her relentless focus on her clients' needs and her ability to engage audiences on an emotional level, Valerie has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and partner to some of the biggest names in the industry. Her outstanding achievements, including multiple industry awards, are a reflection of her hard work, dedication, and ability to stay true to her vision.

Valerie's legacy is not only built on the events she has produced but also on the relationships she has nurtured throughout her career. Her agency is not just a business, it's a community of like-minded people who share her passion for creating exceptional experiences. She has built a team that shares her values and is committed to delivering the highest level of service to their clients.

In the end, it's the people that make a business truly successful, and in this, Valerie and her team at VIBE agency have truly succeeded. They are not just a team, they are a family, united by a common goal to make each event a memorable one.

