Unleash Your Inner Bartender with a Mixology Kit That's 65% Off on Amazon — but Only Until Midnight

If you're interested in mixology or want to hone your bartending skills, now is the time to do so. Summer is still here and amidst all the barbecues and pool parties we're also gearing up for the holiday season. Between September's Labor Day celebrations, November's Thanksgiving dinners, and December's holiday cookie bake-offs, you'll soon have plenty of opportunities to showcase your drink-making skills. Best of all, you can buy this 11-piece Mixology Bartender Kit right now for just $32 — that 65% off its original $90 price tag. The kit will instantly turn your kitchen into a bar and make you the ultimate party host.

When you see what's in this kit, you'll know why a bunch of Amazon shoppers claim it's "everything you need." The kit includes a 24-ounce cocktail shaker, two double-sided jiggers, a muddler, a mixing spoon, a Hawthorne strainer, two liquor pourers, ice tongs, and a double-lever corkscrew — all for just under $32. With a mixology set as extensive as this one, there's no limit to the types of delicious drinks you can make.

Buy It! Mixology Bartender Kit, $31.85 (orig. $89.97), amazon.com

The kit also comes with a rustic wooden box and rope to store and hang the set. It really is a display-worthy buy thanks to the tools' clean-cut and shiny stainless steel alloy design. Quality presentation can elevate any cocktail experience, and while it's great that this kit will help you make pro-level drinks, it'll also help you look the part as you try out new recipes from behind your kitchen counter.

If you're ready to look like a professional mixologist at your dinner parties and holiday celebrations, this kit has you covered. If you're not looking to step into the world of mixology just yet, but know someone who is, this set makes for a wonderful gift for family and friends. Don't miss out on the chance to snag this bartending kit while it's 65% off. After all, you only have a few hours left to take advantage of this incredible discount.

