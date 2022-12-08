Unknown body found outside house fire that killed 2 firefighters, Pennsylvania cops say

Two firefighters were killed battling a house fire that’s now the scene of an investigation after first responders found the body of an unknown person outside the home, Pennsylvania officials say.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Two people were living in the West Penn Township home and were trapped as the structure burned, and firefighters went inside to rescue them, according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release.

Marvin Gruber, 59, and 36-year-old Zachary Paris died. Both were volunteer firefighters with the New Tripoli Fire Company in neighboring Lehigh County.

A dead body was found on the property, outside of the home, police said.

It’s not clear who they are, how they died, or what connection, if any, they have to the fire.

“This whole thing is still a very, very active investigation,” state police spokesman David Beohm said at a media briefing.

The West Penn Township Police Department and area fire marshals are investigating the blaze and the mystery body, police chief James Bonner said.

Two residents of the home made it out safely, Bonner said, adding that they are the only people who live at the address.

“It’s been a family home for many years,” he said.

West Penn Township is roughly 81 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

