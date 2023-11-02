Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.21 Dividend

It looks like Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Univest Financial's shares on or after the 7th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.84 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Univest Financial has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of $16.67. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Univest Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Univest Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Univest Financial's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Univest Financial's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Univest Financial? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Univest Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Univest Financial is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Univest Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

