University of York drops students' initials from email addresses in trans-friendly move

The University of York has dropped students' initials from the email addresses it assigns people in a trans-friendly move.

The university traditionally used the first letters of a students' first name and surname to create their email and username for the duration of their time at the institution.

But it has now scrapped the practice to accommodate those who want to change their email addresses part way through their course because they changed their gender, or got married or divorced, and therefore changed their name.

Other reasons students wanted to change their email addresses from their original initials included adopting a Western name, or having "difficult" family relationships that meant they did not want to be associated with their surname.

The university has now said it will simply use randomly generated letters with no relation to the people involved.

Not using initials can 'improve students' experience'

Bosses argued that not using initials - which can change if students alter their gender while they are studying - can improve students' experience.

The university will not be using vowels or the letter "y" to avoid names, profanities or offensive words - and has asked students to report any combinations they think should be blacklisted.

A statement on the University of York's website says: "In October 2022 we changed the way that we generate usernames for all new users (staff, students and associates).

"Usernames were previously based upon a person's initials at the time of account creation, followed by a sequence of digits (in order to make the username unique)."

It went on: "Usernames are a unique identifier for users within the University.

"Unfortunately, basing them upon a person's initials means that some people ask for their username to be changed when they believe that it no longer reflects their identity.

"This normally happens when someone has changed their name - for example, following marriage or divorce, to adopt a Western name, to distance themselves from a difficult family relationship or to match their gender identity."

It added: "We feel that breaking the link between a person's name and their username is important for making the University of York a more inclusive place to work and study."

'Parody of political correctness gone mad'

Toby Young, the founder and director of the Free Speech Union, said: "This seems like a parody of political correctness gone mad, the sort of thing you'd expect to see in a Netflix series satirising the ideological capture of universities by woke cultists."

The new approach has been implemented for students and staff joining the University after October 12 - and will not affect those already studying.

The university admits it may be harder to remember - but because it is just three letters followed by three numbers they believe students will be able to cope.

A University of York spokesperson said: "With our existing systems, we are not able to fulfil any requests by staff or students to change their username to more accurately reflect their current initials - for example, as a result of marriage or assuming a new identity.

"The aim of our new approach, which uses randomly selected letters and numbers to create usernames, is to break the perceived link between a person's name and username, therefore avoiding any issues individuals may have on the inclusion of their current or future initials."