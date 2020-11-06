University of Windsor reports 2nd COVID-19 case

The University of Windsor reported its second COVID-19 case Thursday in a student residence.

In a news release, the university said the case is "unrelated" to the first one that was reported on Tuesday.

"The University has taken the necessary steps to initiate self-isolation requirements in consultation with the [Windsor-Essex County Health Unit], which says there is no current risk to the on-campus community," the news release states.

The school says it has increased cleaning in affected areas and is providing support to those who are affected.

It continued to say that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will perform contact tracing and reach out to any close contacts of the case.

First case reported days ago

The first case in the university's campus community was reported Tuesday.

At the time, the university said that the health unit advised them of the case.

Although the individual is a member of the "on-campus community", they are isolating off-campus, according to a news release. It did not specify whether the individual is a student, a faculty member or staff.