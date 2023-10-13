University tuition to double for out-of-province students in Quebec starting next year

Anglophone universities such as Concordia University have a higher proportion of out-of-province and international students than francophone universities in Quebec do. (Martin Thibault/Radio-Canada - image credit)

As of Fall 2024, Canadian students from outside Quebec who come to study at a university in the province will pay twice as much in tuition.

The Quebec government made the announcement on Friday, framing it as a move to stop subsidizing students from the rest of Canada who come to Quebec's anglophone universities for a cheaper education.

In addition to the tuition fees paid to their universities, out-of-province students will have to pay an equal amount to the Quebec government. That money will be used in part to fund Quebec's French universities.

"The measures announced will allow us to recover money that will be used to preserve, promote and enhance the French language in the university system," Jean-François Roberge, the minister of the French language, said in a statement.

Quebec's anglophone universities: McGill and Concordia in Montreal and Bishop's University in Lennoxville, Que., have a higher proportion of out-of-province and international students than francophone universities do.

"Thanks to this new pricing model, we have the means to put in place strong measures to promote the French language, raise the profile of the French-language university network and encourage non-Quebec francophone students to attend our institutions," Pascale Déry, the minister of higher education, said.

More to come.